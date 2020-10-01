A resident of the Nigerian city of Kano was sentenced to death by hanging for sending a blasphemous song to a WhatsApp group chat. The Daily Mirror reports.

22-year-old musician Yahaya Sharif-Aminu received a death sentence because of a song in which he in an obscene manner mentioned Muhammad – according to the Islamic faith, the last prophet and messenger of Allah. At the first court hearing, the accused, who was at that time without a lawyer, pleaded guilty. He later stated that he had made a mistake.

The Nigerian director of the international human rights organization Amnesty International, Osai Ojigho, questioned the fairness of the trial and the subsequent charges based on the message on WhatsApp. Petitioncalling on local authorities to overturn the verdict was signed by tens of thousands of people around the world.

However, State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje intends to sign the death warrant as soon as the appeal process ends. “I will sign it without hesitation,” the politician assures.

Representatives of the Human Rights Council are concerned about the Sharif-Aminu case. “The artistic expression of one’s opinion and beliefs through music and other media, even if it may hurt the feelings of believers, is protected by international law,” they argue. “Criminalizing this way of expressing yourself is illegal. Music is not a crime. “