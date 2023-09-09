After over a year, the 22-year-old trapper Zaccaria Mouhib, aka Baby Gang, is back on stage. The Court of Milan gave him the green light to perform as a guest last night at Lazza’s concert at the San Siro Hippodrome, in his first live show after his arrest in July 2022 for a shooting in via Tocqueville, near Corso Como in which two Senegalese boys were injured.

Having initially ended up under house arrest in a therapeutic community and then subjected to the obligation to stay in the municipality in which he resides, with the ban on leaving home between 8pm and 9am, Baby Gang received authorization last Friday. The seventh criminal section, which will have to judge the trapper with others, including Simba La Rue, with a provision for which there would be no precedent, accepted the request presented by the lawyer Nicolò Vecchioni.

The activity for which the permit was granted, in fact, falls “within normal work needs which can justify a move away from the place of residence without being to the detriment of precautionary needs”.

As the judges recall, the Italian-Moroccan trapper “works as a singer” and Lazza’s concert last night was expected to be “significant in his professional career, also in consideration of the setback linked to the long period of detention he suffered ». Furthermore, according to what is read in the provision, by making spontaneous declarations last 17 July, Baby Gang “expressed understanding of the negative value of the conduct adopted (in particular with regard to the accusation of carrying a weapon) and determination to concentrate solely on work activity, not reiterating similar facts”. At the same time he also obtained a permit from the Police Headquarters, which had issued an administrative measure, i.e. the ban on entering the Municipality of Milan, the singer was therefore able to leave his home and reach the Lombard capital last Thursday for the sound check and last evening for the live performance, “for the time strictly necessary for participation in the concert”. “Welcome home, brother” Lazza told him introducing him to the audience who started shouting “Baby, baby, baby”. And he thanked Lazza “who convinced the judge” to take him there on Friday evening. “It’s been almost a year since I was in front of so many people, I swear.” (HANDLE). YZF-BRU

