With an iconic voice and songs that accumulate billions of views, the name of Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, best The Weeknd, is a benchmark in R&B music, achieving streaming records and Billboard charts, considered one of the most influential people. in the world.

exit from the dark

His family comes from Ethiopia, but they immigrated to Canada in search of better opportunities. The singer lived his childhood and adolescence in a low-income area, where drugs and alcohol were part of the day. But as he says, everything comes to those who know how to wait and it was a day when the composer and producer also came out of the dark to find his true path in music, thanks to Michael Jackson in particular, since in various interviews he has mentioned that The King of Pop has been an influence in his personal life and professional. Thus, his career began by releasing mixtapes, a compilation of songs from different artists, on YouTube.

The success

According to figures on Spotify, The Weeknd is currently number one in the world, standing out for his recording works such as The Hills (2015), Crew Love with Drake (2012), Save Your Tears (2019), Blinding Lights (2019) and his latest material Damn FM (2022). His lyrics describe feelings such as pain, love and melancholy, through sonic versatility and dark lyricism, mostly inspired by personal experiences. The Weeknd shared that “Blinding Lights” is the most streamed song on Spotify of all time, with more than 3 billion 332 thousand streams on the platform.