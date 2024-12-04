Account José Ignacio Salmerón, ‘Sinacio’who on December 16, seven years ago, finally managed to meet Sean Hepburn Ferrer -the eldest son of Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer– to tell him that he had written a musical about his mother, that he wanted to bring it to the stage and ask for his blessing and help with the project. “The first thing I heard was an outburst,” recalls Salmerón. ‘We’re off to a good start,’ I thought. But he continued: ‘How did it not occur to me!'”

The project continued its path and has just been presented to society. There is still a year left – the premiere is scheduled for Christmas 2025 – but the structure of the musical ‘Searching for Audrey‘She’s already up. It has the production of Sean Hepburn Ferrer himself and the music of Fernando Velazquez -Composer of the soundtracks of films such as ‘A Monster Comes to See Me’, ‘The Impossible’ and ‘Eight Basque Surnames’. The musician has shaped a song, ‘When there is love’, from a cassette recording of an unreleased song performed on the piano by Henry Mancini (the author of the unforgettable ‘Moon River’, which will also be heard in the musical).

The artistic team of ‘Finding Audrey’ will be directed by Juan Luis Iborraand includes Toni Espinosa (choreography), Gabriela Salaverri (locker room), David Pizarro (scenography), Juanjo Llorens (lightning), Javier Isequilla (sound) and Alvaro Luna (video scene). The musical direction will be Aitor Antruejo.

‘Finding Audrey’ will not be a stage biography of the legendary protagonist of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’. “My mother was asked many times to write her memoirs,” her son reveals, “but she always refused. “I considered that I had no interest if I didn’t talk about the lives of others, and I didn’t want to do it.”









Nuria López, during the presentation of the musical



Efe





“It is a biography of his legend,” Salmerón intervenes, who says that the action of the play takes place on Broadway; A musical about Audrey Hepburn is being prepared there, and fifteen days after the premiere they still have not found its protagonist. “It is a musical within a musical,” adds its author.

The premiere of the show will also be the premiere of the venue in which it will be offered: the Audrey Theatera space that will be built especially for the occasion in the Communication Round, in the Madrid district of Fuencarral-El Pardo. It will have capacity for 1,450 spectators and will be able to house the three stage boxes that will be needed “to speed up the show.”