The guitar of a sad bolero begins to play and the Puerto Rican singer iLe sits down to have a drink with the Chilean Mon Laferte. Or better a drinkas they called their first collaboration for an album that iLe launches today entitled Nacarile. In the song, one of them says that tonight her role is that of the long-suffering, the one who will enter the scene of the classic bolero that wants her drunk, destroyed and sad. But what is the sorrow of the night? A man, sings the chorus, “says that I am not easy / and how boring it would be. It’s not that I was difficult / it’s that I went as I wanted. The penalty is being a free woman and having someone by your side who does not understand that freedom. ILe and Mon Laferte, sing and drink “to tear from our chest pains that we don’t have to bear”.

“I think of it as a satire song,” he tells El PAÍS iLe (San Juan, 33 years old) during a cold afternoon in Bogotá. The Puerto Rican —whose name is Ileana Cabra— grew up in a family that listened to salsa and boleros and was known for a time as the younger sister of the famous group Calle 13 (René Pérez’s Resident and Eduardo Goat Visitor). But since 2016 iLe became independent from her family when she launched her career as a solo artist with the albums unbearable Y truss. While her music shares some of her brothers’ combative, anti-colonial hip-hop, iLe isn’t afraid to pepper her songs with more feminism and satire within classic genres like bolero and boogaloo. “I need to channel other emotions” says the singer who, as a teenager, sang classics like Pure theater from La Lupe while his brothers celebrated the success of Dare-you-you.

Nacarile, in Puerto Rico, is a way of saying absolutely no, not at all, a total no. On his new album iLe he says no to the patriarchy in different ways but also with new voices: in addition to Mon Laferte, there are songs with the female mariachi group Flor de Toloache, the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade, or the Puerto Rican reggaeton queen Ivy Queen, among others. “I think we are opening spaces together, but of course, patriarchy is so strong and complex that many more spaces can still be opened,” says iLe. “In these collaborations, each voice has its own particular femininity, expresses it in its own way, but we look at how we can combine them.”

Going back to the song with Mon Laferte, in this “a super determined woman sings, who is inside that bolero, inside that film of decadence. I liked the challenge of making a bolero with the rhythms we know but I wanted to update it”. ILe says that musically she enjoys heartbreak, drama, but that bolero can also be a field to “highlight micro-machismos, those that are super classic like when a woman is told that she is the difficult one, she is the complicated one. And when we hear that so many times, well, we believe it, we please the patriarchy, we live according to the standards that society expects of us. In her new album iLe is experimenting with those genres that gave the patriarchy a microphone —from bolero to reggaeton— but to make fun of them a little and transform them.

One of the video clips of the new album, with an equally satirical tone, is of a song made with Natalia Lafourcade and titled in songs. The two singers appear in a barbershop sharpening their razors to serve a man who suddenly transforms into a virgin of Guadalupe. “I want to put you on my bedside table / that you love me without reproaching me,” says the chorus. “Don’t call me crazy for loving you like that.”

iLe explains that this song is also part of a feminist look at the album but one that focuses on criticizing idealization. “Deifying a figure seems very human to me, but I wanted to see it from a feminine, feminist point of view. I thought it was cool that idea of ​​’virginizing’ the man in the video, to see how that idealization affects us,” he says.

Other collaborations are less satirical and more overtly akin to feminist anthems. “I have never believed that I look prettier quietly”, sings iLe with the reggaeton pioneer, Ivy Queen, in Something nice, a song in which the two artists give men a manual on how to speak nicely to women: maybe not tell them to be compassionate instead of subversive; perhaps not tell them that their anger makes them uncomfortable.

“Ivy Queen is THE female figure of reggaeton, many of us learned from her without realizing it,” says iLe. “When I started with Calle 13, and my brothers wanted me to play the avocado, for me to have a wave, I didn’t know what I was doing and my only female reference was Ivy Queen. This song of ours has a lot of attitude, it makes fun but it also has that more angry side, and I like that there are also those spaces for us, those to say: ‘this pisses me off’ and I want you to know it”.

There is another type of idealization that worries iLe, towards the end of the album, “that of deifying the oppressor”. That idealization that does not speak of a specific man but of a State government understood as a patriarch. Or in more concrete words, that colonial power of the United States in Puerto Rico. “They looked in the distance / with the air of saviors / they disguised themselves as gods / and we gave them flowers,” says the song Where no one else breathes. The song was written in 2020, in the middle of the elections in the United States, which “obviously as a colony, what happens there affects us.” Not only is patriarchy internalized or culturally idealized, but also that colonial power that iLe and her family have been denouncing for several years.

“Those who have power end up convincing those who humiliate themselves,” says the singer. “As a Puerto Rican, and as a woman, that tires me, so that is a song that seeks to present colonialism but also seeks a way to work it, to realize that we are being subjected to something. The colonized syndrome cannot end overnight, unfortunately, but it is work, a process”. iLe’s protest song is direct but also much more subtle than that of her brothers, not only seeking to call for civil disobedience in the streets but in a much more complex place: emotions. Many of those were learned from boleros, many of those sometimes need a musical laboratory like iLe’s.

