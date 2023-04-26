A sad loss to the music world, the father of the Caribbean genre has died: Harry Belafonte passed away at the age of 96

The Caribbean music star has died at the age of 96 Harry Belafonte.

It was he who brought the musical genre to the beginning of the 50s, becoming its absolute father. From America to all over the world. Not only that, today the artist is also remembered for his long works civil rights struggles and for being a activist.

The sad news of his passing was made public by his spokesman. The latter explained that Harry Belafonte died due to aheart failurewhile inside his Manhattan home.

The success of Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte was born in New York to a mother and father of Jamaican descent. As a boy he approached the world of music and tried to let everyone else know what was there his family’s culture.

He became the father of Caribbean music, the one who spread it for the first time, opening a real world to people. His first success was the song Calypsowhich immediately reached the top of the charts.

Among other famous songs, known all over the world, we also remember Banana Boat Song (Day – O).

Harry Belafonte, after the success, has also obtained parts in several Hollywood films. Between these: Odd against tomorrow, Island in the Sun and Buck and the Preacher.

The artist has dedicated his life to fighting for civil and human rights. He was one of most followed and supported activists.

The news of his passing saddened the entire entertainment world. Everyone remembers him and remembers his music. Social networks are full of photos of the artist, accompanied by heartbreaking goodbye messages.

Also the actor and songwriter Lenny Karavitz greeted him like this: