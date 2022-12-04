Mexico. – The former vocalist of the group Caliber 50, Eden Muñoz after his departure, He is reaping great successes within the Mexican Regional as a soloist, well, recently the interpreter of “Como Quieras Quiero” recently just celebrated a recent achievement on his social networks.

Rodolfo Edén Muñoz Cantú or better known as Edén Muñoz announced a new triumph on Instagram, the singer announced that the official video of the song “Chale” was positioned in the first place of the most viewed Mexican music videos from all over YouTube with about more than 261 million reproductions, being in first place and beating artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, Christian Nodal, etc.

The song “Chale” performed by Edén Muñoz premiered days after his departure from Caliber 50, specifically, on February 18, 2022 and remained at number one on the popularity charts in regional Mexican music. Currently, the melody became the most successful and achieved great nominations for the Latin Grammy 2022 in the category of “The best song of the Mexican regional”.

However, the singer from Sinaloa, an exponent of the Mexican regional, continued to share new musical singles, which quickly became among the most viewed music videos as a solo artist after the departure of Caliber 50 in January 2022. And among the most popular songs and the most viewed videos are; “Bájale”, a song that he premiered a month ago and is currently among the most watched music videos with more than 7 million views, as well as the song “Ni volveniendo a nacer”, which was released in mid-August and It already has more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Definitely, 2022 was full of success for Edén Muñoz and as a soloist It already has around 25.5 million listeners on the Spotify music streaming platform, for which the singer pointed out, “What a feeling it gives me when I put this post up. We started with 0 listeners on December 25 when #CreoEnTi went out into the world. Almost a year after our project, I can only say, Thank you. Thanks to you who trust in my music and in the safe environment that we have created where there are no prejudices, where everyone is welcome equally and music and art are enjoyed with passion”.

The first year as a soloist for Edén Muñoz, was a year of new beginnings, new decisions and new challenges, but among them, he managed to be a benchmark of the Mexican regional and it is not news that the 32-year-old singer closes the year with great triumphs.