The story of Liliana Melgar, a Bolivian migrant who left for Spain 15 years ago, reflects the trajectory of millions of domestic workers who clean, cook and care for children in homes around the world.

Except that Melgar works at the house of Shakira, the Colombian star.

Shakira’s most recent music video, “El Jefe,” portrays the lives of poor immigrants with big dreams who are trapped working for bad employers, making a lot of money that never reaches them. Towards the end, Melgar makes a brief appearance as Shakira sings, “Lili Melgar, this song is for you because you were never compensated.”

The video has put Melgar — who was allegedly fired by Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s ex-partner and a Spanish soccer player, before being rehired by the singer — in the spotlight and has raised the profile of the estimated 76 million domestic workers in the country. world.

Domestic workers play a crucial role in households in Latin America and the Caribbean, where approximately 1 in 5 employed women are domestic workers, reports the International Labor Organization.

Melgar’s cameo in the video, which has been viewed more than 57 million times on YouTube, is a kind of vindication after losing her job—raised by a famous boss. But her case is an exception to the fate that domestic workers have had in recent years.

Before the pandemic, domestic workers in most Latin American and Caribbean countries had gained new rights that established limits on weekly working hours, set minimum wages, created incentives for employers to sign labor contracts, and imposed limits old.

But the pandemic hit domestic workers hard, causing many to lose their jobs. The industry has not fully recovered.

“It feels like we are still living through Covid-19,” said Ernestina Ochoa, 53, a domestic worker in Lima, Peru, who helped found the National Union of Domestic Workers. “If they reduced your salary, they never increased it again.”

Although most Latin American governments have ratified international agreements guaranteeing the labor rights of domestic workers, advocates say the pandemic weakened accountability for employers who violated the laws. Rates of employees who work under a signed contract and are eligible to receive government benefits and protection—a process known as formalization—are uneven.

A 2020 study by the International Labor Organization found that while Uruguay had a 70 percent formalization rate among domestic workers, the rate in many Central American and Caribbean countries was less than 10 percent.

And because discrimination still prevails in the region, many indigenous and black women turn to domestic work as the only viable job and often suffer abuse, advocates said.

“It’s a constant battle to advocate for yourself in your workplace and say things like, ‘No, ma’am. My ethnicity and my skin color are black, but I have a name,’” Ochoa said.

