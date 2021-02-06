I’ve only been to a party once reggae outside of Europe and it was not in Jamaica, but in Gambia, the country they call “little Jamaica”. The reggae It is everywhere and it was a Gambian who one night took us to a clearing in the forest near a beach. Under a tree they had placed a tiny bar that sold beer. Next to it, a record player and a table with a microphone and very basic effects (echoes or ambulance sirens). The lighting was a light bulb hanging from the tree. A wall of loudspeakers delimited the sides of the track, which was a floor of caked sand. Everything was powered by an old generator that, apart from fueling diesel, sounded like a ratchet. To prevail, the volume had to be necessarily thunderous.

