Otolaryngologists who love music have a note on the last day of the calendar. 150 years ago, the chief surgeon of Vienna, Theodor Billroth, performed the first laryngectomy in history on December 31, 1873 on a patient with a malignant tumor of the vocal organ. Since then, this surgical procedure has become universal and many patients have survived laryngeal cancer. In the old Provincial Hospital, the pioneer doctor in practicing this surgery in our region was Dr. José Pérez-Mateos López.

Trying to relate this important scientific event to music may seem crazy, especially if you take into account that a laryngectomy involves the creation of a permanent hole in the front of the neck (tracheostoma) and the definitive loss of the ability to speak and to sing in a natural way.

Billroth has gone down in history for having been the most important surgeon in modern medicine, for having created the Vienna surgical school in which surgeons who led medicine at the end of the 19th century were trained, and for his close friendship with the composer Johannes Brahms.

Brahms and Billroth met in November 1862 in a concert hall in Zurich where the musician presented his Serenade in D major. The German surgeon liked the performance so much that the next day he organized a private concert to listen to the program again. Five years later, Theodor Billroth was appointed head of Surgery at the University of Vienna, the city where Brahms was trying to make his way, coinciding with the golden age of the Ringstrasse, the Musikverein and the large group of great composers formed by Robert and Clara. Schumann, Wagner, Dvorak, Bruckner, Liszt and Johan Strauss, among others.

The relationship of admiration and respect between Brahms and Billroth was such that the surgeon became his most important artistic consultant given his capacity for musical analysis and interpretation. These two great innovators of music and medicine exchanged more than three hundred letters, which generated a true intellectual symbiosis between them. Billroth liked to surround himself with intellectuals and played the violin, viola and piano very well. In addition, he once conducted the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and wrote dozens of articles as a music critic. An interesting contribution of the surgeon was the study on the nature of sound and the power of musicality entitled “Who is musical?”, a text that reached its fourth edition in 1912.

Other interventions that made Billroth famous were the reconstructions after removal of part of the stomach that are known today as Billroth I and Bilroth II. By analogy, in the world of music, the Billroth I and II string quartets are recognized as those that Brahms composed with Opus 51 and dedicated to his famous friend.

In 1892, Brahms read a letter in which Billroth criticized his difficult character and his poor origin and education, which greatly upset him. From that moment on, there was a clear distancing in which they stopped exchanging opinions and letters.

During the last twenty years of this friendly relationship, most of the works composed by Brahms were premiered at Billroth's house in Vienna. This unique building will be the headquarters of the XV Congress of the Spanish-German Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery organized for September 2024. In one of the rooms of the Billroth house I will have the double honor of giving a conference on the current state of the total laryngectomy and participating with my clarinet in a small welcome concert. The opportunity to honor two great personalities of medicine and music in the same building in Vienna is one of the greatest satisfactions that a doctor passionate about surgery and music can have.