If there is something you can boast Final Fantasy 7, as well as its newest version, is due to its well-kept musical section. Themes created by the composer Nobuo Uematsu and his colleagues Masashi Hamazu Y Mitsuto-Suzuki They greatly enhance the game.

Well, now those who enjoy their fascinating melodies will be able to listen to them in a special way. All thanks to Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour.

The music of Final Fantasy VII Remake will delight Mexico

This great concert is presented by AWR Music Productions and it is entirely based on this game of Square Enix. It will take place on March 5 within the framework of the Expo Guadalajara, precisely in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico.

This is how fans will appreciate the new symphonic arrangements based on the work of Uematsu made by hamuzu Y suzuki. But, who will direct this presentation on Mexican soil?

Well, nothing less than the conductor Arnie Roth who won the Grammy Award with your group Mannheim Steamroller. This is how he will lead more than 100 musicians on the concert stage Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour.

While the beautiful music invades the senses of the attendees, high definition scenes of this game will be shown. But they do not belong to this, but were created for this special presentation.

The concert will take place in March this year.

The interpretation of the themes of this title are from the Municipal Choir of Zapopan Y Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra. One of the main melodies that will be heard is that of hollow.

This last one is the song of the end of the game, which was composed by Nobuo Uematsu and sung by Yosh, vocalist of Survive Said The Prophet. The lyrics were written in Japanese by Kazushige Nojima. It will be a pleasant experience for the fans to hear it like this.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour will take place starting at 8:00 pm on March 5. The price of the tickets depends on the place. That is why they range between $805-$920 Mexican pesos up to $2,530.

For more details consult the official site. We hope that everything goes according to plan and fans from Jalisco, as well as from other states in Mexico and beyond, can enjoy an experience full of music and sound.

