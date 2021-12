One of the performances of the Christmas Rock event, last night, in the Plaza de Belluga, in Murcia. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday 19 December 2021, 10:41



The Plaza del Cardenal Belluga in Murcia hosted a new edition of the Christmas Rock musical cycle, in which Antonio García Vázquez (Arde Bogotá), Álvaro Halley, Consz, Marta W, Nacho (Mala Cotton) and Yarea performed, along with The Christmas Band .

The event, presented by Murcian actor and musician Salva Riquelme Moral, and held with limited capacity and invitation, once again became a showcase for the best voices in the region’s music scene.