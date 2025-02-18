In a hotel room are Anne-Marie and Michel. They have been separated for two years and now meet to conclude the divorce procedures. «They have loved and separated. They did like everyone, married, formed a home and then, sudden Marguerite Duras‘The music ‘. The assembly, directed by Mira itself, opens in the Palacio Valdés de Avilés Theater next Friday and will be in the Isabel Infanta Theater in Madrid As of February 26. Two illustrious actors who haven’t stepped on the tables have been embodied: Ana Duato and Darío Grandinetti. She, specifically, does not interpret ‘The Elephant Man’ (1998) and the Argentine actor is not in a Spanish theater since he interpreted ‘Baraka’ in Barcelona in 2010 -in Argentina his last experience has been ‘nineteen.

. “I haven’t done theater nine years,” Grandinetti remembers. I had forgotten. He takes me all day; I can’t read anything else, I can’t … it’s all the time in my head. It would seem that one takes the stage for an hour and a half or two and it ends, but if at three in the afternoon I have to eat and I have the function at seven I know that I have to eat lightly, for example ». Ana Duato nods. «The same thing happens to me: you get into a world that soaks you all day, fills your thoughts. It’s a vacuum jump -Ane here well grabbed by Magüi, but there is a constant search, especially in a work like this, which speaks of the feelings of two beings that are at a very limit moment of their life. It makes you there all day by working and filling it with things that inspire you, fill you and open your way, they teach you to sail there.

In the heart and in the guts

‘Music’ premiered in October 1965 at the Studio Des Champs-Elysées Theater in Paris. Twenty years later, Marguerite Duras wrote a new version of the story, ‘Deuxième music‘That she herself directed in the French capital. “It is, as the author said, the same ‘score’, but the text is more Becketian, with more poetic and more delusional flight,” explains Magüi Mira, who has worked with the two versions. “I carry this text in the head, and also in the heart and in the guts, for a long time,” he says; It seems to me a necessary text. ‘Music’ is a song, a tragic, cruel, beautiful melody, in which what is done with passion, with sex and love, and that we do not know how they add up. We will not know.

“What caught my attention,” says Ana Duato, “is how Marguerite Duras show and be free. Anne is a very free woman but Very contradictoryit is strong and vulnerable at the same time ». «There is something that I particularly like about the work,” Darío Grandinetti is, which is the equality between the man and the woman in this work. There is talk of love, relationships, the couple, and always considers on equal terms. The approaches that are made, which are not few, have to do with that you are a woman, I am a man, you should have done this, the other would correspond to you … And I like that.









Ana Duato and Darío Grandinetti did not know each other personally. «I think I have a sixth sense,” Magüi Mira, because I always imagined them as a couple. And there is indeed chemistry between the two; As colleagues, as actors … they are understood, help, support, understand the equal function … This is a very difficult text; Very essential, encrypted, with a special ‘tempo’, a score, and they interpret it wonderfully. They overturn work and commitment to the theater ».

Marguerite hard prose has a poetic flight that is a double -edged sword for actors. «Magüi has insisted a lot,” says Ana Duato – to remove the ‘romanticism’ of the text and has gone a lot to the truth, to the emotional state of the characters, although sometimes they say beautiful things and it costs not to get into that cadence that has poetry. “I find that challenge as an actor very attractive,” Grandinetti intervenes. Become everyday A phrase not only poetic, but unusual. The great challenge for the actor is to find the natural, the everyday in what does not seem. It is what I most admire about English actors; that they are able to tell Shakespeare as if they were doing to a contemporary author ».

It says a Argentine actora very admired line. Magüi Mira remembers that when they arrived in the seventies and eighty the works of Argentine actors «Here was a revolution, because what we did on stage was above all to declare, the truth had it very far. Now I believe that no, now here there are, for example, talented actors with the same capacity for truth, of likelihood. There are many actors who already have it in the gut ».

«In Argentina,” says Grandinetti- there were several great actors teachers and that generated a current of work that followed more or less the same line; The common denominator was to discover the seed, the character of the character “” We have very different cultural and historical processes, “adds Magüi Mira, and Ana Duato concludes:” Here there are also great teachers, some coming from Argentina. The key is in the truth».