The Musée Picasso in Paris, home to a great trove of his namesake masterpieces, is offering a striped Breton shirt that makes it easy to adopt the great cubist’s signature style for about $70.

On a website at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, you can buy high-top sneakers covered in an “infinite web” pattern that is an artistic trademark of Yayoi Kusama, the 93-year-old Japanese art star. They cost $360 and the museum has sold 44 pairs.

The gift shop at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York displays a $118 Hopper hat, almost identical to the one featured in Edward Hopper’s most famous self-portrait, which is owned by the museum.

If visitors are willing to spend that kind of money to dress like their favorite artist, it’s because today’s art-loving public finds as much inspiration in the creators’ personalities as in their works.

Jennifer Heslin, the Whitney’s director of retail operations, said that during her quarter century in museum marketing, she has seen visitors become more interested in products that give them “a link to that creative drive” in great artists.

An immersive “experience” built around Frida Kahlo proclaims that it is “presented without reproductions of the artist’s paintings” in order to delve into “the incredible story behind the legendary artist”. It has been popular enough to be shown in 15 cities around the world.

60 years ago, Andy Warhol helped set us on this course, when he made his personality count as much as his paintings or movies. He combined art and life better than almost anyone, and that is what keeps him so much in the public eye.

Warhol was not the first artist to have a personality that commanded attention. Public interest in Van Gogh has always been divided between his works and his life story. A number of great female artists created public images that helped them stand out from a horde of male colleagues. A few years ago, an exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum on Georgia O’Keeffe highlighted the unique outfits she sewed and bought and photographed herself in. An exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art showcased the many fabulous photos that spread news of Kahlo’s colorful and well-crafted image.

In his retrospective exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, Nick Cave filled an entire fifth-floor gallery with 16 of his Soundsuits, the ornate rompers that are his signature works.

One covers its wearer from head to foot in twigs. Another, seen “live” on video, is a hot pink bunny suit. But the first wearer we imagine wearing these costumes is Cave himself coming face to face with the invisibility that all black artists have faced. Cave, the “bunny” in his video, assumes the role of the classic artist from any man, generating avatars that the rest of us are invited to try on as well, while we navigate our own absence and private presence in the culture.

The Guggenheim’s gift shop offers ornate Cave-inspired mules by shoe designer James Sommerfeldt, which go for as much as $3,500.

A few blocks south of the Guggenheim, the Neue Galerie offers “an exact replica of Gustav Klimt’s painting gown, circa 1903.” For $395, you can look like a painter almost no one would recognize. But if la Neue can get enough people to parade through the City in those gowns, Klimt could join Kahlo as yet another artist whose looks are as appealing as the work.

By: BLAKE GOPNIK