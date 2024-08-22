LONDON — “Disappointed Love,” painted in 1821 by the Irish artist Francis Danby, is a scene of eternal adolescent melancholy. A young woman sits by a river, tearful and heartbroken. In the water, the pages of a torn letter float among the water lilies. Beside her are accessories of femininity: a straw hat, a bright red shawl, and a miniature portrait of the man who broke her heart.

The work is in the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum, Londonin a red-walled gallery filled with Georgian and Victorian paintings. Recently, Danby’s tearful beauty has a new neighbor: a cream-colored, ruffled dress by designer Zimmerman worn by Taylor Swift in the music video for “Willow”, from his album “Evermore” of 2020.

The dress is one of more than a dozen items from Swift’s personal archive that are featured in installations in the V&A’s galleries. Danby’s painting is “her vibe,” curator Kate Bailey said of Swift, pointing to the lovelorn girl and her array of accessories — “the dress, the shawl.”

In a display case, Swift’s “Speak Now” was blaring from speakers, and her iridescent tulle ballgown, worn on the back cover of the album, was placed on a mannequin enclosed in a glass case in the living room, like a ballerina in a giant music box.

Elsewhere, Bailey had posted the red Tadashi Shoji dress with puffed sleeves that Swift wore in the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” next to a colossal four-poster bed with velvet curtains, commissioned by the Earl of Melville in 1700 to communicate status. Swift’s Reputation Tour wardrobe, including knee-high Gucci boots decorated with snakes, was located in a spot usually occupied by “The Three Graces,” Antonio Canova’s white marble sculpture. (The exhibition, “Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail,” runs through Sept. 8.)

The idea for a Swift-themed show came to Bailey in early April, shortly after the Eras Tour began. The tour was already boosting national economies, becoming the first to earn $1 billion.

By combining Swiftian artefacts with historical treasures, Bailey’s curation makes explicit the project’s intentions: to bring new blood among the old. The V&A’s curatorial team hopes that, while admiring the “Folklore” sweater — displayed in a chic gallery devoted to landscapes — a new audience might catch a glimpse of a neighbouring Constable or Turner and feel some level of excitement.

The Taylor Swift exhibition marks a moment of open celebrity partnership for the museum. Other current exhibitions are devoted to model Naomi Campbell and Elton John’s photography collection. Visitor numbers, while increasing, are still well below pre-pandemic attendance figures.

Not everyone will “get” the exhibit, Bailey acknowledged. Some of her juxtapositions reference criticism Swift has faced throughout her career. For example,The Versace shirt, short wig, and stick-on facial hair Swift wore in her “The Man” video —which challenges sexist double standards in creative fields—are positioned opposite portraits of some of the great men of art of the 1860s and 1870s: Hans Holbein, Sir Joshua Reynolds, Sir Christopher Wren. The figures gleam, looking down imposingly from on high.

Overall, Swift may be a curator’s dream, given her fascination with objects.

“There’s a really great way she relates to things, whether it’s mirrors or snakes or sweaters or other objects,” Bailey said. Swift must be refreshing, Bailey mused, for an audience so often engrossed in the digital. “She takes them to a place that feels real,” she said.