The head of the Museum of the Future, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, announced that the museum has received more than a million visitors from 163 countries around the world during a full year since its official opening, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on February 22, 2022, to constitute a station Distinguished in the march of Dubai and the UAE to design and manufacture the future.

He said: “We promised that the Museum of the Future would host one million visitors in its first year, and today we celebrate the achievement of this goal and the launch of a new year for the museum, through which we will continue to design the future with the whole world, and introduce its communities to the promising opportunities that we can benefit from to make our world better in the coming years and decades.”

Mohammed Al-Gergawi stressed that the Museum of the Future has contributed, since its opening, to bringing about a clear shift in the traditional view of museums, and has proven the importance of the concept of foreseeing the future and converting it into an integrated institutional methodology in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that imagining the future and focusing on employing its changes and transformations is a pivotal pillar. in the success of governments and societies.

He added: The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has made the “Museum of the Future” a global home for the most important designers and experts of the future and the most prominent international institutions foreseeing the future, and humanity has become more confident that the future can be designed and its changes should not be ignored. The Museum of the Future, with its unique architectural design, has become a global symbol of the future and a main address for the scientific and knowledge movement in the region and the world.

He pointed out that the “Museum of the Future” has established Dubai’s global leadership as one of the best cities of the future, and has become a successful global model in the ability of future cities to employ technological transformations to serve societies, and presented an important humanitarian message from the UAE to the whole world that the future requires more positive cooperation and joint action. For our future generations.

Notable achievements.

Since its inauguration, the Museum of the Future has hosted more than 180 global activities and events, as well as many local and international conferences and forums in various sectors of technology, entrepreneurship, economy, space, tourism, culture and various sectors of the future. It also received more than 200 media delegations from around the world over the past year.

This year, more than 1,000 international dignitaries, ministers, officials and experts visited the museum, including about 20 state leaders, heads of government and official delegations from South Korea, Estonia, Luxembourg, China, Greece, Hong Kong, Thailand, Rwanda, Mauritius and others.

International awards.

Since its inauguration, the Museum of the Future has won 10 international awards from international institutions and specialized magazines in the fields of museum content quality, future sciences, and engineering design, which the museum won in its first year, in addition to the Platinum LEED Certificate in the field of operational sustainability and the use of advanced technologies.

International institutions and organizations.

During the past year, the Museum of the Future hosted many heads and representatives of international institutions and organizations, including Darren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Gerd Mueller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Maymouna Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Programme. Human Settlements, and Arturo Brice, Director of the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development, and Dr. Samira Asma, Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Future Dialogues.

The museum witnessed distinguished global dialogues within the sessions of the “Future Dialogues” initiative, which hosted a group of the most prominent visionaries and thought leaders in the world, including Professor Greg Clark, Global Head of Future Cities and New Industries at HSBC Group, and Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow Microsoft Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Mixed Reality Technologies, Professor Osama Al-Khatib, Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Robotics Lab at Stanford University, Sadguru Jagadish Vasudev, Yoga Instructor and Environmental Activist, Wadis Alba, the world-famous superstar, Deepak Chopra, global speaker and specialist in alternative medicine, and many others.

Global partnerships.

In order to enhance the role of the “Museum of the Future” as a global headquarters for future shaping institutions from different countries of the world, and to enhance joint cooperation and exchange of experiences in various fields and sectors of shaping the future, the Dubai Future Foundation signed, during the work of the “Dubai Future Forum”, cooperation agreements with the “Future Shapers Association” and the “Future Shapers Association”. The Millennium Project, the International Federation for Future Studies, and the Public Sector Foresight Network.

The Dubai Future Forum, hosted by the Museum of the Future, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the participation of more than 400 prominent international personalities, government officials, experts and specialists in the field of Designing and anticipating the future from different countries of the world, in addition to more than 45 international organizations and institutions in the largest global gathering of its kind for future experts. The next session of the Dubai Future Forum will be held on November 27 and 28, 2023.

– A Center for Arab Geniuses.

The Museum of the Future is a center for future experts in various sectors in the region and the world, and a comprehensive laboratory for testing and developing future technologies and ideas. Over the past year, the museum has established its keenness and relentless pursuit to invest in the creative mind and embrace ideas, projects, initiatives, research and studies of qualitative and added value for future products in various scientific and knowledge fields. The Museum of the Future will also gather Arab geniuses, including scientists, thinkers and researchers from the ocean to the Gulf, to mobilize and direct their energies. Creativity and their creative perceptions to accelerate Arab scientific development in various fields and create a better future for the peoples of the region.

Future experiences.

In its first year, the “Museum of the Future” provided the opportunity for visitors from all over the world to see fundamental experiences that display potential opportunities for humanity by contributing to solving current challenges to build a better world, including a simulation of the launch experience to the orbital space station “Amal”, which was designed In a way that simulates a home for humanity in space.

These exceptional trips took museum visitors on a virtual journey into outer space, during which they discovered the various missions and research that are carried out on board the station, and upon successful completion of the mission, visitors leave space back to Earth to discover an imagined picture of what Dubai and the world will become in the year 2071 with the efforts made. To restore the health of the natural system and the sustainability of the planet’s resources.

– Technologies of the future.

The museum employs the latest technologies of the future, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and interaction between humans and machines, to launch meaningful dialogues that motivate visitors to draw their own perceptions about the future.

The museum building, which is 77 meters high and extends over an area of ​​30,000 square meters, was designed to be an architectural and engineering marvel that connects the past to the future, as it was designed in a style that differs from the concept of traditional museums by using the latest innovative technologies.