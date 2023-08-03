The Museum of the Future announced that it has been awarded the “Whale Health and Safety Classification” certificate in recognition of its excellence in operations and facilities management, making it the first museum in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region to receive this prestigious certificate.

This certificate is awarded by the “Will International Building Institute”, a global organization that focuses on health and safety standards centered around the services provided to people inside public buildings, and the institute cooperates with more than 6,000 scientists and experts from around the world to develop this classification.

The Well Health and Safety Rating certification focuses on the concept of “People First” to enable organizations to take the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees, develop operations policies and maintenance mechanisms, and interact with various stakeholders.

The Museum of the Future team worked closely with the Will International Building Institute to develop integrated plans that enhance the flexibility of museum operations and prioritize achieving the highest standards of health and safety.

Majid Al Mansouri: The Museum of the Future is a global center for designing innovative concepts and lifestyles that look forward to the future

In this regard, Majed Al Mansouri, Deputy Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, said: “Since its inauguration, the Museum of the Future has succeeded in becoming a global center for designing innovative concepts and lifestyles that look forward to the future towards developing new solutions and crystallizing the features of a vision for a better tomorrow. And because this future vision of the Museum centers around people, Obtaining the Well Health and Safety Classification Certificate embodies our keenness to adhere to the highest international standards in building and designing a better future for future generations.”

Al Mansoori added: “The Museum of the Future team is committed to preserving the health and safety of employees, visitors and partners, and we will continue to work to provide an innovative experience for museum visitors within a healthier, safer and safer environment for all, and the Museum of the Future will remain a leading global model in this field.”

International standards

In addition to obtaining the “Will Health and Safety Rating” certificate, it should be noted that the “Museum of the Future” is the first museum in the Middle East to receive a platinum rating from LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), which is the highest rating for green buildings in the world. .

The museum also received the Roy L. Schaefer Leading Edge Award, known as the “EDGE”, presented by the Association of Centers for Science and Technology International, in recognition of its commitment to diversity, inclusivity and making the experiences of the future accessible to all museum visitors, reflecting its vision of building a brighter future for all.