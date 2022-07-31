The Museum of the Future launched its first-of-its-kind summer camp under the title “Future Champions”, including a full schedule of activities and programs that mix fun, entertainment and education. The camp focuses on five core interests: science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. The camp, which runs from August 2 to 19, provides a unique opportunity to expand children’s horizons, enhance their passion for the future, creativity, and fly to wider spaces.

In their summer camp, the future champions will receive specialized workshops covering a comprehensive range of exciting topics and activities that nurture children’s curiosity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines. The workshops cover inspiring topics, such as space exploration, the environment, happiness and well-being. Children will have the opportunity to delve into unique topics and enter the world of robotics and artificial intelligence, which simulates the interests and abilities of each of them, as in programming and art.

The topics presented are suitable for the target age groups of children, in addition to attractive, fun and modern content, including the applications of artificial intelligence in our lives, various forms of art, education in digital construction through programming and understanding the principles of sustainability, to provide everyone with what they look forward to, so that the summer camp is an addition Quality for immersive interactive experiences at the Museum of the Future.

Young pioneers have the opportunity to see everything that the Museum of the Future offers in a unique and exclusive way, and to explore the museum in depth and familiarize themselves with its various experiences and technical aspects.

Maryam Al-Awadi, Director of Programs and Events at the Museum of the Future, said: “With the new school year approaching, this is the perfect time to hone our children’s skills and stimulate their curiosity and love for learning through the first of a series of fun, engaging and entertaining educational workshops at our summer camp at the Museum of the Future. ” which provides an ideal environment that stimulates creativity and imagination. The first-of-its-kind summer camp provides a unique opportunity for children to learn, play, make friends, discover new interests and explore the world of the future. The initiative is in line with our full commitment to future generations and our absolute keenness to support and motivate them to express their creativity and establish the value of innovation they have.

It is worth noting that registration is now open for the Future Champions Summer Camp, and those interested can hurry to register as soon as possible to secure a place for their children, especially with the availability of only a limited number of tickets. Reservations can be made via the website: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/event/summer-camp-2022

Each ticket includes four days of fun-packed activities with a variety of workshops centered around science, art, mathematics and technology, as well as the opportunity to enjoy a comprehensive tour of the Museum of the Future. On each floor, children can take advantage of the field visit to inspire them through various activities and themes based on them.

Discounts for “Fazaa” and “Esaad” card holders are available on tickets for the first-of-its-kind summer camp for the Museum of the Future. Parents can choose one of two age groups to register their children: 6 to 9 years old or 10 to 13 years old.

All summer camp details and registration procedures can be found via the website: https://museumofthefuture.ae/ar

The Museum of the Future provides families and community members with an integrated journey that brings them closer to the future, to test it and watch it to be a part of it. Through the Champions of the Future summer camp, the Museum of the Future ignites the scientific and knowledge curiosity of tomorrow’s generations and enhances their passion for innovation, design, and creating the future.

The “Future Champions” summer camp offers a unique and unparalleled experience. It is an extension of the “Museum of the Future” programs of workshops, talks, classes and a host of other world-class programs offered. The camp brings together distinguished minds to help shape and design the future, and create a community of promising innovators.



