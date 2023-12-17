The Museum of the Future hosted more than 30 heads of state, government leaders and ministers from 30 countries, over the course of the days of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE recently hosted in Expo City Dubai. The list of prominent attendees who visited the Museum of the Future during this period included the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Prime Minister of Syria, Hussein Arnous, the Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terence Drew, the Prime Minister of Bermuda, Edward David Burt, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the Prime Minister of the Canadian province of Alberta, Anelle Smith, and the First Vice Premier of the Chinese State Council, Deng Xuexiang.

During their tours of the museum, these visitors expressed their admiration for the distinctive design and the vital role that the museum plays in shaping the future and designing its ideas, to create a better future for humanity. They also learned about the museum’s initiatives, departments, and pioneering experiments, and its role in developing future technologies and ideas, and embracing ideas, projects, research, initiatives, and studies. Quality.