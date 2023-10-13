Dubai (WAM)

The “Museum of the Future”, in cooperation with “Dubai Culture”, will host a group of “Dubai Calligraphy Biennial” events during the month of October, which aims to shed light on the impact of calligraphy on the cultural scene in the UAE and the world, and provides the public with the opportunity to communicate with a group of the most distinguished artists. In this creative field.

These activities include a dialogue session on Saturday, October 14, entitled “Dialogue across cultures… from ancient texts to experts on the future of contemporary art,” to review the stages of development of traditional calligraphy in the fields of contemporary arts and design, and its adaptation to modern cultures and creative trends, in addition to the importance of calligraphy arts and aesthetic aspects. Which he enjoys.

Alia Al Shamsi

A number of experts and specialists are participating in this session, including Victor Ekbok, Professor Rachel Ama Asa, Professor Awam Ampka, Alia Al Shamsi, Director of Cultural Programs at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Antoine Abi Aad, and the session is moderated by Rebecca Ann Proctor.

The experts also discuss the impact of effective cultural calligraphy on societies and the heritage and cultural aspects, in addition to shedding light on the history of calligraphy, its impact on contemporary arts and designs, and its relationship with modern cultures and trends.

Matar bin Lahij

The Museum of the Future is also scheduled to host during the month of October, as part of a series of “Future Experts” sessions, the Emirati artist Matar Bin Lahej, whose works adorn the façade of the museum, which is considered one of the most prominent landmarks in the Emirate of Dubai.

During the session held on Sunday, October 29, Ibn Lahej will talk about the transformation of the Museum of the Future into a distinguished artistic landmark, and how the artistic facade of the museum, decorated with Arabic calligraphy, has become an amazing masterpiece that redefines the essence of public art within the city.