The Museum of the Future, Dubai’s newest architectural icon, celebrated the 51st Federation Day of the United Arab Emirates.

Museum visitors can celebrate the Union Day from a pioneering futuristic platform concerned with looking forward to the future, designing its ideas and drawing its features.

The museum will remain open to receive its visitors throughout the duration of the official holiday, to take them on this occasion on an inspiring journey into the future and imagine what the United Arab Emirates will be like 50 years from now.

The Museum of the Future invited all visitors from all over the world to explore and enjoy the museum’s experiences throughout working hours until receiving the last batch at 7:30 pm.