The City Museum continues to take steps to recover municipal heritage and, as happened last year with 'Allegory of the Republic', by the Murcian painter Pascual de Ayala y Galán, the Murcia City Council brought to light two more works from his pictorial collection that were stored in municipal facilities that cannot be visited.

These are the large canvases 'The Plague' (1806), by the Oriolano painter Joaquín Campos López, and 'Portrait of Alfonso museum by the Councilor for Culture and Identity, Diego Avilés.

Avilés explained that “originally, both canvases occupied a space in the Town Hall and both were later deposited in the Museum of Fine Arts, later being stored by the City Council itself awaiting their final location.” In this way, the City Museum once again received part of the municipal artistic collection for conservation and exhibition, recovering the memory of a historical period and of some artists of special relevance in Murcia and making them available to the entire society.

The Councilor for Culture remembers that 'The Plague', painted by Joaquín Campos López (1748-1811), was commissioned by the Murcia City Council at the initiative of the Health Board to decorate the Plenary Hall. The objective was to remember the bravery of the priests who volunteered to assist those affected by the yellow fever epidemic that devastated Cartagena in 1804. The author of the work died a few years later due to the same disease.

'Portrait of Alfonso With this, there are now two canvases by the same artist shown in the City Museum: the first, deposited by the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, is 'Interview of Floridablanca with Carlos IV' (1875).

The installation of the two large works was carried out on the stairs of the City Museum, on two large wall panels, one facing the other, enjoying the natural lighting of a large window and under two other relevant artistic works: the 'Allegory of the Pharmacy' (1902), oil on canvas by Manuel Martínez Moya that tops the museum's staircase, and the 'Sketch for the Allegory of Murcia' (1962), bas-relief by Juan González Moreno.