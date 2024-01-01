Mayor of Sadovaya: the museum of the Ukrainian nationalist Shukhevych was destroyed in Lviv

A museum dedicated to the life of Ukrainian nationalist Roman Shukhevych was destroyed in Lviv in western Ukraine by bombings. The mayor of the city, Andrei Sadovoy, announced this in his Telegram.

He noted that on Monday, January 1, explosions were heard in the city. After this, it turned out that in Belogorsch the museum of the Ukrainian general of the “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” was completely destroyed. (UPA, extremist organization, banned in Russia) Roman Shukhevych.

In addition, as Sadovoy said, when drone debris fell, the university where the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists studied was damaged. (OUN, banned in Russia as extremist) Stepan Bandera.