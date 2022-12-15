The “Museum of Mystery” – which is located within the “Seef Project” built by “Meras Properties” in 2018 on the banks of Dubai Creek, revealed 4 new and unique mystery experiences, as the museum is an ideal destination for families to take the most beautiful pictures.

The four new sections were added as part of the process of modernizing the museum, which has received more than 30,000 visitors over the past three years. The museum attracts visitors of all ages and interests to spend quality time with family and friends, where they can enjoy delicious food and beverage experiences in the “Seef” area and shop in the nearby retail stores.

The new sections of the museum include four galleries, including the Room of Symmetry, the Infinity Well, Illusive Rings, and Tracking Eyes.. The Museum of Mystery also includes a range of shows, games and strange experiences that suit visitors of all ages.