From the outside, the new Gilder Center at the American Museum of Natural History is a pinkish-white granite cliff with immense windows shaped a bit like cave mouths, housing the museum’s neo-Romanesque addition dating to the turn of the last century. Beyond the main doors, that cliff transforms into an atrium with the appearance of an imposing canyon, one block deep.

For its architects, Jeanne Gang and her team, Gilder was clearly a leap of faith, defying today’s innocuous norms. Gilder is a joyful, theatrical work of public architecture and a highly sophisticated flight of sculptural fantasy.

The museum announced plans in 2014 for a 21,000-square-foot expansion, the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation. The City Council pledged $15 million toward Gilder’s $325 million budget. The hope was to open in 2019, when the museum’s 150th anniversary was celebrated.

The new wing would require customizable galleries for an insectarium and butterfly conservatory to be designed by Ralph Appelbaum Associates. Five floors of storage would house some four million scientific specimens, three floors of them with open displays visible through tall windows.

The Gilder would also house new classrooms, laboratories and a library, along with a large theater for a state-of-the-art interactive exhibit on the interconnectedness of all living things.

To house it all, Gang’s atrium would extend outward into Theodore Roosevelt Park. All together it would make the Gilder look as imposing as a Gothic cathedral.

The Gilder needed to be large because it was conceived to link remote and long-disconnected parts of the museum.

The American Museum of Natural History evolved from a cross and square design devised in the 1870s by Calvert Vaux and Jacob Wrey Mold. Over many years, the museum accumulated about two dozen buildings in different historical styles. For visitors, the museum could be a frustrating labyrinth.

The Gilder does not solve the entire problem. But some of Studio Gang’s most complex work helps streamline the flow of visitors and establish intuitive internal connections.

Delays dogged the project. The budget has grown to $465 million as construction costs have skyrocketed. The City’s contribution grew to $92 million.

Ongoing negotiations with neighbors ended up cutting the Center’s footprint in the park. The Natural History Museum also hired Reed Hilderbrand, the landscape architecture firm, to preserve some of the trees and add more seating.

Gang’s cannon is made of “shotcrete,” which involves spraying concrete over rod and metal mesh frameworks, and then carving or smoothing the wet concrete by hand.

Computer programs helped project the parametric curves of the canyon; Gang refined the folds and folds. Design firm Arup was responsible for the structural engineering, ensuring that the entire structure could be supported by very few underground columns.

Shotcrete has a texture like sandpaper. The façade is brushed Milford Pink stone from the same granite quarry used by John Russell Pope in the 1930s to design the museum’s Central Park West façade. All those tactile surfaces make more conspicuous, by contrast, the ethereal role that light plays in the building: the Gilder, unlike most of the museum, is filled with bird-friendly fritted windows overlooking the City. Rough surfaces also highlight details like polished oak railings and a bean-shaped staircase that culminates in the library, overlooking Theodore Roosevelt Park.

Gang has adorned the library’s single column to look like the stem of an oversized mushroom, with string lights and ash panels branching across the ceiling.

Some architects have complained that, in the face of climate change, shotcrete is not the most sustainable material for a museum whose central themes are the sanctity of nature and the veracity of science. But then many of the greenest buildings turn out to be the ones that last the longest because they continue to be used and loved.

