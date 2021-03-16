The musical association The Muses of Guadalupe demonstrated last Sunday, March 14, at the city’s Holy Week proclamation that they carry as their banner “bringing music closer to the people and even more so in times of pandemic.” They will do it again in an exclusive concert next Sunday, March 21, whose main objective, as its headline reads, is ‘Thank you, music’ for bringing us closer to Holy Week.

The Muses of Guadalupe continue with the initiative, created in confinement, to give concerts in ‘streaming’ on their YouTube channel, so that the atmosphere of Holy Week reaches the residents of the entire Region of Murcia who want to relive it. Its program invites you to walk through the streets of Murcia as if it were a procession, passing through the most important squares and monuments of the capital, recalling the steps and marches that ran through the city two years ago.

“The Murcian Holy Week is characterized by many things that make it unique, and all of them share a common quality, passion,” they explain from the association. With his concert, The Muses want to «recreate that feeling, revive the passion and share their own passion for music». To do this, they have organized trials of six at a time, in “dystopian” times, in order to overcome health barriers. Like the rest of their colleagues in the profession, they have joined the fight to “demonstrate the importance of music in society and the fundamental role it plays”.