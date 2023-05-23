Some works from the exhibition ‘Something Beautiful: Reframing The Collection’ at the Museo del Barrio, on Thursday 18 in New York. Ruth E. Hernandez (EFE)

If there is a museum in New York that is a container of concepts, proposals and political demands, it is none other than the Museo del Barrio, named like that in Spanish, despite being in Manhattan, to the north of the so-called museum mile. Originally linked to the city’s Puerto Rican diaspora, in their double status as citizens and immigrants, the Museo del Barrio is regaining momentum after the pandemic with the most ambitious presentation of its permanent collection in more than two decades: an exhibition called, in Spanglish, Something Beautiful: Reframing The Collection (Something Beautiful: Reframing the Collection).

The pandemic hampered the activity and dissemination of the museum, which had already been closed for a year when the coronavirus struck in 2020. Now, for the first time of its kind -it is the most important Latino museum in the US-, the exhibition presents 500 works of art, including over a hundred new acquisitions since 2000 and artist commissions, through rotating exhibitions throughout a year. Divided into eight thematic sections and seven artist presentations, something beautiful emphasizes indigenous and non-indigenous artists, women, and the almost endless diversity of the Latino experience. As Patrick Charpenel, director of the museum, recalled in a tour of the facilities last Thursday, the Museo del Barrio is more than a gallery or an art gallery: it has a marked political, militant and activist dimension.

From Taino ritual vessels and tools and others attributed to the Siboney group dating back several centuries, to the most rabid queer expressions, the Museo del Barrio is a walk through the roots in the sun -as airy as they are thriving- of generations of Latino creators (latinxs, in the inclusive spelling and denomination of the museum). Since the first large donation of importance was received in 1971, a portfolio of Puerto Rican authors with a vocation as social artists called The Puerto Rican printengraving and the social character have marked the future of the museum, and today engravings are a central area of ​​the permanent collection.

Along with classics such as Rafael Tufiño, born in Brooklyn and returned to San Juan, where he died in 2008, who is known as the town’s painter, of whom the museum exhibits the precious portrait of a Washerwomancontemporary David Antonio Cruz, author of an expressive Puerto Rican Pietathe permanent collection includes prints, textile samples, kinetic or moving art and photographs, such as the sensual and surreal series photopoems and acting as behavior from the well-known artist Papo Colo, who devised the concept of “zero identity” to free himself from the burden of specificity, ethnicity and culture, also to reformulate his own masculinity.

The Museo del Barrio does not grant a smiling and friendly visit, easy in short, like that of other nearby museums (the Metropolitan, the Jewish Museum or the Frick Collection). “This collection does not fit into the canon of what museums in New York and throughout the US traditionally collect and present,” explains the Mexican Charpenel, “and that is why we want to try to tell a story that has not been told. And it is very serious that until now [no] We are giving it visibility because the cultural history of the United States has been very badly told, from a Eurocentric, Western canon. But the US is a very diverse country, in fact few know it but Queens [un condado de la ciudad de Nueva York] It is the area with the greatest cultural diversity in the world”. Among other traits of the character of Queens, there is the usual celebration of Santa Muerte or an endless Latin gastronomic offer.

For this reason, Charpenel emphasizes, the Museo del Barrio wants to be “one of those institutions that talks about diversity, because we are the collection latinx most representative and most important in the US and we want to open a series of conversations about art, about diversity, and about cultural representation in the US”, sums up the director as one of the objectives of this exhibition.

Charpenel is aware that the Museo del Barrio appeals to a different public than the one that usually visits the museum mile, and this perhaps explains its reduced influx, “but we would like it to reach everyone, that’s why I talk a lot about opening a conversation… with other museums, with academics, a conversation that highlights the importance of diversity, of a cultural production that has been here for many centuries, but that has not been included in the stories, in the canon of what is supposed to be the art of the United States ”.

Neither, due to its specificity, does it wish to limit itself to the Latino community as the only potential audience, or the majority. During the pandemic closure, recalls the director, “we undertook the action not only to increase the collection at a significant speed, several of the best pieces in the collection are recent additions, the most important thing is that we undertook a research project to question the way in which the collection had been historically restructured in previous years, to connect it more with its roots, with the neighborhood, with its political and activist roots, its cultural roots. Our purpose was to bring it much closer to what it is, to the identity of a community that has been historically marginalized, excluded from the great cultural institutions of the United States”.

On a previous visit to the Museo del Barrio, still closed due to the pandemic, an impressive series of border photographs held a prominent place in one of the galleries, opposite the work of other artists who explored femicides as a source of inspiration and denunciation. Charpenel assumes that the museum is also a current document, open “to exclusion, marginalization, which are our natural themes…, the queer, everything that has to do with diversifying the cultural experience of the United States, that is, with all those things that have been historically invisible. The purpose of this institution is to decolonize those dominant narratives.”

As the writer Suketu Mehta, who grew up precisely in the neighborhood to which Charpenel alludes, maintained in an interview with this newspaper, the great fear of Trumpism is that the US will stop being a white country in a generation, also that it will stop speaking in English, as if Spanish were not already an indisputable and almost hegemonic reality. Hand in hand with the language, also Spanglish, the cultures of Latin America advance in the forging of the great American culture.

