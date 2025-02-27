The incipient Beauty Centers Opening It motivated a few years ago that invasive treatments became the solucity of everything we do not like about our physique, especially our face. What do I begin to have rooster legs? With a little … Hyaluronic acid is solved for a few months. Is that expression line too noticeable? It also has repair. Or the wrinkles that are formed by our grimaces and gestures …

Everything that makes us feel uncomfortable or undermines self -esteem can disappear for a while -as everything needs every few months. However, and although we have become accustomed to these remedies, the truth is that They can be avoided many of them if we were constant with the Beauty treatments that we should do at home, with massages or facial yoga, which consists of stimulate face with exercises that avoid the appearance of wrinkles and improve the musculature. Because The muscles of the face also trainalthough not in a gym.

The Facial exercises They can reduce some signs of aging, according to several studies conducted by dermatologists. For example, one developed in the Faculty of Medicine Feinberg (Chicago, USA), the researchers discovered that a group of middle -aged women looked about three years younger after following a 20 -week facial exercise program. This is the first scientific study that proves the premise that Facial exercise improves appearance.

Discovering facial yoga

If conventional yoga – or any of its variants – are a haven of life for our body and mind, facial yoga is for our face and also for the mind. It is a completely natural method: a revolutionary technique for Recover beauty and the youth of the face. The technique consists of performing facial exercises that allow the muscles to be exercised correctly.

Do you feel that your skin looks a bit flaccid or wrinkled but you don’t want to look for surgical options? Doing facial exercises or facial yoga helps strengthen the muscles of the face, which can leave the skin with a younger and fresh appearance, as has already been shown. In fact, new centers appear but this time not focused on invasive treatments but rather on facial yoga, with stimulating massages that train the muscles.

An example of this is the Royal Touch By Fernanda Silva Center, which after the success of their body massages have made the leap to the facials. Here they have the ‘Touch Face’ treatment, which combines facial drainage techniques, facial gymnastics and molding maneuvers, inspired by their successful Royal Touch body method. «This procedure stimulates the circulation and collagen of the skin to eliminate retained liquids on the face, resulting in a radiant and rejuvenated appearance. The specific movements made during the session offer an instant lifting effect, ”he says.

On the other hand in Spain we can enjoy Work Your Face, a facial gymnastics center with the hands and with some materials such as rubber ball. Its founder, Stephanie Marin, indicates that they were the first to open a space dedicated to facial gymnastics in our country: “I love the idea of ​​aging beautiful, I always say it, and we have managed to create a very good alternative to more invasive treatments, although we are also complementary.”

How to make facial yoga

One of the pioneers was Junko Ueno, who died last 2022 at the age of 72. In his book “Facial yoga: the UP method for a young face at any age”, explains the importance of starting in these face exercises (and the sooner you start doing so, the better).

– To learn how to move your face: You have to exaggerate facial expressions and make exaggerated gestures with the hands and face ». Open your mouth as much as you can and say «Guaaaauuu, oooh».

– To stretch eyes and mouth corners: In this exercise you have to place your fingers on both sides of the nose, press and advance an upward movement, towards the tear. “Repeat ‘UP, UP, UP’ three times about three seconds.”

– To reduce rooster legs: Slide the index from the tear to half of the eye. Delicadenza pinched the area of ​​the outer commissure and stretches out.

Diana Bordon, another of the facial yoga pioneers, has been promoting this discipline for years: “Facial exercise routines are carried out to work directly on the muscle and tone it.” The massages proposed by Bordón is implemented to find the feeling of relaxation and well -being, through a technique in which pressure is exerted on an area of ​​the face, using fingers, thumbs or palms of the hands. To make the practice more enjoyable and who do not have it, Boardon suggests doing so when we spend a few minutes to our day or night routine. In this way, it is a two in one.

«My routine is done by the hand of Ringana, a brand of natural cosmetics for skin care. It begins with a cleaning to gently eliminate impurities and makeup; Then we go to toning, apply a tonic to balance the pH of the skin and prepare it for the following steps; We hydrate with the needs of our skin and protect to avoid the damage of UV rays.

Facial yoga is, therefore, a way to improve the muscles of the face that provides us with a contour of the well -profiled face, a more discreet pater, larger eyes, less rooster legs and, ultimately, a stretched face. In addition, it allows to enhance the cheeks and corners of the mouth, eliminate wrinkles from the neck, improve circulation and reduce the swelling of the face.