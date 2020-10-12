“In a game, the fiercest battle I book is with the voices that echo inside my head: you want to silence everything within your mind, eliminate everything except the competition, you want to focus every atom of your being on the point you are playing. If I have made a mistake in the previous point, I forget it; if the idea of ​​victory insinuates itself in the back of my head, I repress it ”, Rafael Nadal.

There are an estimated 639 muscles in the human body. In the case of some athletes, like the author of the quote that opens this article, there is one who is capable of moving them all. The athlete, brand new winner of his 13th Roland Garros and his 20th Grand Slam, is Rafa Nadal. The muscle: the mind. Nadal took to the court yesterday and put his mind ahead of everyone else in a match in which nothing was as expected. Public, cover, including a rival, Novak Djokovic, blurred and unrecognizable. The mind, like a locomotive, was the one that guided its full potential to the history of clay.

Nadal is an intelligent athlete who, over the years, has learned to read the game, the difficulties, the stimuli. To read and leave them out. His ability to focus and attention in the game is the element that brings him victory. Give 100% in each point as a strategy in which the rival has difficulties even entering the game. Is not easy. You have to train. You have to know how to control, or rather, know how to stop controlling and only ‘flow’ in one thing: the game. The here and now.

That’s what sports mindfulness is about. And that was what, at the end of the 90s, one of the coaches who has achieved the most titles in the NBA worked and the one responsible for the mental transformation of the Chicago Bulls at a time when confidence in his physical ability was falling by the minute. Phil Jackson was nicknamed ‘Zen Master’ and not by accident. He was the one who introduced mindfulness meditation, among other techniques, as one of the keys to the success of a team made up of players with as many successes behind them as vices and hobbies.

Was the who forced Jordan, Rodman and company, when they were no longer exactly young, to train in twilight. Yes, in the dark! Or who established the day of silence to prevent these same players from spending the ‘chatter’ training. Measures that completed a workout whose beginning and end was to ‘move’ a muscle: the mind. Because yes too the mind must be exercised and that is what sports mindfulness is about.

It is the invisible thread that, in the last 20 years, has united the best. All great athletes train body and mind. Under Jackson’s orders, not only members of the Chicago Bulls learned to have greater control of their physical potential, but also Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James. Its high physical performance, resistance and potential ‘rests’ on a demanding mental preparation through mindfulness, a key element in stress and pressure management, the Achilles heel of a good number of athletes. Here you can learn how athletes such as Pau Gasol, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James or Patricia García manage stress.

What is it and what does it consist of?

Mindfulness is an English word that is usually translated as “mindfulness or awareness.” The most used definition is that of Kabat-Zinn, Lipworth and Burney (1985): “Consciousness that arises from paying attention, intentionally, to the experience as it is in the present moment, without judging it, without evaluating it and without reacting to it”. Is the ability to pay attention consciously, with all our senses, to the present moment.

The premise on which mindfulness works is not so much about controlling, but about learning not to control. That is, to practice acceptance and understand that everything is temporary and transitory. Somehow, an element of disruption is introduced. If the athlete stops controlling, he can invest time and energy in the task at hand, and not in what is happening around him. Your ability to focus increases and this has an impact on better execution and performance.

Without pressure, everything flows. Without a past, everything flows. Without a future, everything flows. Mindfulness, so that we understand each other, is like a kind of highway that connects body and mind in the present. An essential discipline to learn to focus on the moment without depending on the burden of the past, expectations of the future, or circumstances outside the game. Anxiety levels obviously go down.

Mindfulness, in short, strips the athlete of the pressure that generates an excessive level of demand. Far from what it may seem, that leads the athlete to his best version. “Better ‘done’ than perfect ‘, as Mark Zuckerberg put it. Although that same rule has, in finals like yesterday’s, an exception that we all celebrate and that make Nadal the best tennis player of all time.