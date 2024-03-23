The most hipster and night owl neighborhood of the Spanish capital begins to dawn. Slowly, the blinds open on the cold December morning. In the department of Marta Sanz (Madrid, 1967) there is the warmth of home. The author and her husband welcome with a smile as wide as the widest and tallest bookcase in her living room.

The writing day began several hours ago in this workshop of ethical and aesthetic commitment to the word. The writer She is one of the most outstanding pens in Spanish literature, possibly the most skillful tamer of language, owner of a unique style that achieves magic in each of the lines of her texts, a torrent of intelligent and beautiful expressive resources with which she chisels memories, wounds, complaints and terror. There is no better description of Madrid's Plaza Sol than the one she makes in Farándula, the novel for which she won the Herralde Prize in 2015 and to which historians will turn in the future when they want to know what those coordinates were like.

The lilac curtains create a unique atmosphere in the room. The beam of light is dyed with this color, an emblem of feminism in Spain, which has Sanz as one of its main voices through Monstruas y centauras, We were young women: a sentimental education of the Spanish transition, Tsunami: Feminist gazes and Secret encyclopedia: readings in the feminist mirror. In addition, Sanz wrote a noir trilogy starring detective Zarco and Treasury inspector Paula Quiñones, consisting of Black, black, black, A good detective never gets married and little red women (the title is written in lower case), the first novel Spanish on the exhumation of graves of victims of the Civil war.

The Anatomy Lesson, Daniela Astor and the Black Box, Clavicle and Amor fou are other essential novels by a writer who experiments with different genres, from autofiction to detective fiction and even science fiction, as is the case with her latest novel.

In Metallic Blinds Come Down Suddenly (Anagrama, March 2023), a corrosive dystopia built with sound images, Marta Sanz creates a universe, Land in Blue (Rapsodia), where three women are guarded constantly by drones – one of them has the ability to acquire the voice of Mercedes Sosa – under the supreme power of an illiterate chief engineer. “At this moment, dystopias are a way of building hope, making the crack visible to show the most fragile in the system,” says Sanz, a doctor in Philology.

There is care, intelligence, lexical variety, poetry and humor in each of his novels and also, I must say, a certain complexity. However, this is not what happens today. It seems that more and more novels respond to editorial formulas where the plots and language are simple and are designed to capture the 'loyalty' of readers. Why do you take this risk?

The books that interest me as a reader, because above all I am a woman who reads, are those books that, because of how they are written, are capable of accounting for the transformations of their time. In the present There are many changes: we are in the transition from analog to digital, there are new models of people's relationships, there are new ways of approaching art, there are new forms of education or bad education. A revolution is taking place in our emotions, of which I intend to account through language, the fundamental element that I have to work with. I don't understand how you can account for this whole changing world that is turning our heads inside out in the same old style. If you do, you are telling the same old things about a world that is already gone. I have the artistic ambition to give a new vision of the world in transformation. Furthermore, as a reader I am interested in writers who are capable of fearlessly building themselves in the face of what should be, the canon that is currently marked by the demands of the literary market with ease, affordability and the reduction of culture to a space of leisure. .

We have also been losing our expressive capacity in our daily communication. Why is this happening? Are social networks the only ones to blame? Is it the logic of a fast-paced world that leads us to this impoverished language?

In Metallic Blinds Come Down Suddenly I wanted to parodically address that feeling I had that language – not only of young people, but also your language and mine – and our capacity to pay attention and formulate complex sentences to express critical thinking were becoming thinner. . Two aspects are important here: the logic of capitalism and that of social networks. Although in reality both are indissoluble.

How does this loss of expressive capacity affect our democratic coexistence?

We are witnessing a sloganization of politics and a visceralization of politics, literature and personal relationships. This impoverishes us because it prevents us from putting ourselves in the place of others, creating empathic bonds, we lose memory and the connection with our genealogies. All of this is part of the same process that is related to forms of life that are too dizzying, hyper-exploited, which reduce culture to a kind of balm, where everything rational and everything that is pcan learn is bad.

Why does this visceralization that you describe arise?

I think it stems from the terrible confusion of the concept of demagoguery, democracy, authority and authoritarianism. We're in that ball of fluff. We cannot be scandalized because the things that happen happen. They have been promoted for a long time.

Metal blinds go down suddenly is presented as a political novel. Who or what are you shooting at? What flag are you raising?

I think that in my novels I have always tried to investigate the reasons for the gaps in our inequalities and see how both are related. That has led me to focus on the lives of women. I write from my condition as a woman and from there I can develop masks of fiction, or write autobiographical texts, but in the end I write from my perspective as a woman, middle class, white, short and living in Madrid. I have also looked a lot at the destruction of the middle class, because its muscle is absolutely essential for the maintenance of democracies. I have looked at the limits of democracy, what we call democracy, intimate repressions and private repressions and how many of the things that happen in the space of intimacy are nothing more than reflections of systemic violence. It worries me when human beings are blamed for what happens to them, especially when they are not privileged human beings because they have not had enough drive or effort. With that kind of “You can do it, you are going to achieve it” what they are doing is neutralizing public political responsibilities with a positive discourse. Furthermore, I have greatly denounced everything that the precariousness of culture means. I think that the forms of thought, of approach to the reality that motivates the reading of literary texts with many layers, deep, in front of which we have to stand up, that sometimes seem unattainable to us, they are an instrument of resistance against these commercial things in which culture is involved.

He said that his grandfather, who worked until he was 75, went to work crying every morning. In his novel the elderly work hard, they are the most punished group in society. Are societies not yet prepared for the elderly?

In Europe we are soon going to be very aged societies, because our birth rates are at rock bottom and this is related to the fact that young people cannot fulfill their life plans, because they do not have access to housing. It's a vicious circle, and that leads to many people who would like to be retired not being able to. I wanted to reflect in the novel that contradiction, that world that seems to be going backwards.

For example?

Young people are increasingly infantilized, even if they are very prepared, even if they have a lot of studies, even if they are polyglots, they cannot make their own decisions, they are asleep. I speak of this youth in a caricatured way, of these young people in opposition to older people who, with their work, maintain the economic fiber and even, many times, maintain the fiber of the protest, because they are the ones who demand public health or basic rights.

As with the characters in your novel, we have lost intimacy. Social networks monitor us, we lend ourselves to social experiments like Big Brother, we expose our private lives. We are hostages who cannot stay away from this game. What has happened to us culturally to accept this exhibition pact?

I ask myself this every day and write stories, novels and essays to understand it. Maybe I can't do it because I'm an analog woman. On the one hand, there is an idea of ​​the tuned body, exhibited with Instagram filters, an idea of ​​the body surgically violated to be standardized, because some aesthetic operations produce clones. We have a cult of health, of orthorexia. But, on the other hand, in our relationships we hide the body. We are increasingly in favor of communicating on networks rather than face to face. We give more prominence to absence than to presence. There is also a need to be looked at that has to do with the human condition that is corrupted, moving towards a false individualism of the selfie and the earrings that illuminate us. The concealment of the body, the lie about one's own body, what generates violence on the networks. On the networks it is not only the anonymity, but the fact that there is no body that allows you to be extremely violent in your statements, and also sometimes you are extremely loving or expressive on WhatsApp, for example. In this novel, the loss of consciousness of the body linked to the loss of memory is very important, because for me the body is memory and memory is the body.

LAURA VENTURA – FOR THE NATION (ARGENTINA) – GDA