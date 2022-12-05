The Chilean singer of Angolan descent, Polimá WestCoast (center), poses upon arrival at the awards in Santiago (Chile). ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

Chilean urban music sealed a golden year in the fourth edition of the Musa 2022 Awards held this Sunday in Santiago de Chile. The great representatives of the genre were the Chilean of Angolan descent Polimá Westcoast, awarded as artist of the year; Pailita, the best urban artist; Young Cister triumphed in the album of the year category for The coolest thing on your insta and video clip by The therapy; and Stanley in the artist projection. The only musical award ceremony in the South American country where people choose the winners by open voting also recognized the king of the phenomenon, Bad Bunny, who -without being present at the ceremony- won the award for best international Latin artist. Their songs Pretty eyes Y Effect they also triumphed in the categories of international collaboration and international song of the year.

The public’s recognition of Chilean urban artists comes days after Spotify revealed the significant jump experienced by local music among users’ listening this year. “The consolidation of the urban scene and collaborations between artists, without a doubt, was reflected in the volume of listeners. According to comparative data with the previous year, Chile experienced a 67% increase in national music consumption compared to 2021,” the platform reported. And this Thursday the fans were able to recognize them at the Musa awards ceremony, held at the Municipal Theater of Las Condes. The song Ultra Solo won the award for best collaboration of the year, from Polimá Westcoast and Pailita.

Internationally, the public chose as their favorite single As It Wasby Harry Styles, who performed in Chile a couple of days ago as part of his tour love on tour. For their part, voters chose Coldplay as the Anglo International Artist of the Year.

Despite the devotion to the urban, the night also celebrated other genres. The pop artist of the year fell into the hands of the Chilean Denise Rosenthal and the rock artist, for Plumas. There was also a tribute to Beto Cuevas, the former vocalist and leader of the rock and pop band La Ley, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

