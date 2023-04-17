The image of the president gabriel boric kneeling while comforting the mother of Petty Officer Daniel Palma, murdered on April 5, while shouting that his son had been killed, It still remains in the retina of thousands of Chileans, who in the last month have seen the death of three policemen while carrying out inspection work. and operations against assaults in different cities of the country.

Palma’s murderfather of a 3-year-old boy and with a pregnant wife, was the straw that broke the camel’s back, unleashing a wave of national indignation that ended with protests in front of the Palacio de la Moneda and the emblematic Plaza Italia, which 4 years ago it had become the epicenter of demonstrations against police brutality, within the framework of the so-called social outbreak.

But, the situation has changed since then, and, on the political agenda, the debate around human rights violations during the 2019 protests and the drafting of a new constitution have moved to the background to focus on the drama of the insecurity that is experienced daily in Santiago and in different regions. A scenario that has forced the Boric government to focus on measures to deal with the high crime rates.

“We need unity. Every fight between politicians is one more space for crime. Let’s move forward together with joint leadership, go ahead to fight those who want to steal our neighborhoods, our families and our policemen“said the president after announcing a 40% increase in the budget to combat crime.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Photo: Elvis González. EFE

A measure that is given after the approval of the call Naín-Retamal Lawwhose name refers to two policemen murdered last year in the cities of Temuco (south) and Valparaíso (center), which seeks to protect police officers and increase the penalties for those who attack law enforcement officers.

“There are many countries that have taken this path of shielding the police so that they can exercise given the seriousness of what we are facing and how cruel and bloody the crimes are. When the police are given more security, they arrive faster and are more empowered in the face of crime,” legislator José Miguel Castro, a member of the LA, told EL TIEMPO. House Security Committee.



For Juan Carlos Retamal, father of the second sergeant, Carlos Retamal, the murder of his son, six months ago, promoted the law approved in Congress and paved the way for current legislation to be amended to deal with the growing insecurity in the country.

“The law by itself does not solve all the problems, but we believe that it is a great step for them to provide tools to the police, supports them, allows them the rational use of weapons,” Retamal told EL TIEMPO.

The drama of the murdered policemen

With massive farewells and televised ceremonies that have been attended by the government of Gabriel Boric and his predecessors Sebastián Piñera, Michelle Bachelet, and Ricardo Lagosafter the most recent murder that occurred on April 5, the families and close friends of the dead policemen have become the faces behind a phenomenon that has hit the population, nationwide.

“I believe that no parent is in a position to face the loss of a child, life teaches us that it is the children who fire the parents, this has been a terrible thing, which has hit the entire family and the entire country ”, assures EL TIEMPO, Juan Carlos Retamal.

His feeling is the same as that of Raimundo Olivares, the brother of sergeant Rita Olivares, who lost his life on March 26 when he was hit by a bullet in the head in the middle of a robbery proceeding in the Quilpué commune ( Valparaiso).

“We are still mourning as a family, suffering, it is like a roller coaster. But, everything remains the same, recently some people were murdered here. A few years ago Quilpué was very quiet. Now you can’t even go out because crime has increased and has taken to the streets day and night,” Olivares said in a conversation with EL TIEMPO.

The relatives of the murdered policemen agree in their questions to the current government that they ask to take measures to stop the bloodshed of more members of the public force, after the murder of 6 policemen in the last year.

“Gabriel Boric has not done anything, his government did not want to promote the Naín-Retamal bill because they do not support the police, they say they do, but in reality they are worried about other things,” says Raimundo Olivares.

The Carabineros, the police guard, tries to face the rise of insecurity with a greater presence in the streets.

Faced with criticism, which has also come from the opposition parties, the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, He has called for directing anger and indignation to seek solutions instead of concentrating them on attacking the government of the day.

“By hitting President Boric we are not going to improve the security situation. In previous governments, of the opposite sign, we also hit the president and it didn’t help much either, because here what we have to achieve are good public policy instruments, good institutions and we achieved this in a reasoned debate”, Tohá assured.

A position shared by parliamentarians from the Social Convergence party, to which President Boric belongs, from where they ask to concentrate on advancing on concrete measures to strengthen actions against crime.

“We are experiencing an absolutely irrational debate, in which there is a sector that has no interest in discussing crime in depth, what is not being talked about is what a State has to have for crime to get involved in that way . The whole discussion is taking place around raising sentences for crimes that already had very high sentences, an issue that does not have any deterrent effect, ”deputy Gonzalo Winter told EL TIEMPO.

The impact of irregular migration

The arrival of international organized crime gangs in Chile has been one of the phenomena that has skyrocketed crime figures in recent years, reaching a rate of 4.6 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in 10 years.

I would like to be very careful because I have great respect for migrants, they are a contribution in many societies, in many countries, not only in Latin America.

Although the figures indicate that the majority of these violent crimes are committed by nationals, the subjects linked to the murder of non-commissioned officer Daniel Palma are of Venezuelan nationality, for which reason the Prosecutor’s Office announced that the preventive detention of all undocumented foreigners who have been linked to a crime.

“Irregular migration has become a significant factor, not so much because of the number of crimes, because it is much less than the amount committed by Chileans themselves, but because of the quality, because international crime gangs have contributed a degree of violence that was not common in Chile,” says Araya.

However, the organizations that defend immigrants in Chile have asked not to generalize the stigmatization of the undocumented population, even direct relatives of the victims of violence such as the second sergeant, Carlos Retamal, ask not to put in the same bag to foreigners who entered the country looking for job opportunities.

“I would like to be very careful because I have great respect for migrants, they are a contribution in many societies, in many countries, not only in Latin America. We cannot generalize, but irregular migration has opened the doors for many people to come who have found a fertile field in which to commit crimes in a reliable country like Chile,” said Juan Carlos Retamal.

