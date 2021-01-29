. The French police have confirmed that there is a link between the shooting murder on Thursday of an employee of an unemployment office and a Human Resources officer of a company with another crime and an attempted murder that occurred in eastern France this week . “The link has been confirmed,” sources close to the investigation told the French news agency AFP on Friday. “At the moment, the suspect does not speak,” added the same sources.

Those responsible for the investigation believe that the man behind these three crimes and the fourth in degree of attempt of another person in charge of Human Resources in the east of the country could be the same person, Gabriel F., an unemployed 45-year-old engineer and resident in Nancy (northeast of the country). The Police are investigating whether it could be a job revenge.

The alleged murderer shot and killed Patricia Coste, an employee of an unemployment office in Valence (southeast), on Thursday morning. After committing this crime in cold blood, the man drove to Guilherand-Granges, a nearby town. There, he fired two shots at Géraldine Caclin, head of Human Resources at a company where the suspect had previously worked. The woman died in the hospital. Gabriel F. was arrested on Thursday after this double crime after a police chase. A patrol car collided with his vehicle to prevent him from fleeing, thus preventing other potential victims from occurring. The suspect had a weapons permit.

All government employment offices in France closed their doors to the public yesterday and their workers observed a minute of silence in memory of their murdered partner. This crime caused a great commotion in France when it occurred in an office of Pôle Emploi, the public body that helps unemployed French people find work.

“According to her colleagues, Patricia was a committed woman, dedicated to her mission and the job seekers she accompanied,” French Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne explained on Twitter.

The same DNA



The police quickly investigated whether there could be a connection with two similar events that occurred this week in the east of the country. The fact that all the victims worked in the same activity sector raised suspicions that the crimes could be related.

Last Tuesday, Estelle Luce, head of Human Resources for an Alsatian company, was found shot to death inside her car in the parking lot of her company in Wolfgantzen, a town near Colmar (east). That same day, a man showed up at the home of Bernard, an old colleague of Estelle’s, in Wattwiller, a town near Wolfgantzen. The man, posing as a pizza delivery man, shot Bernard but did not injure him. The aggressor managed to flee.

These last two victims had previously worked together in a Human Resources department. They had been responsible 15 years ago for a restructuring plan that had affected the company where the suspect worked, according to local press. Those responsible for the investigation have managed to gather other evidence that reinforces the thesis that the three crimes and the attempted assault could be related. According to the BFMTV television network, the same DNA has been found at crime scenes in eastern and southeastern France.

The police have found two 9mm pistols, the same type as those used in the Alsace murder, at the Valence crime scene and in the suspect’s vehicle. The color of the vehicle (red) seen at the different crime scenes and that of the suspect also match. It is also investigating whether these events could be related to a campaign started on social networks in 2018 with the label ‘balancetonDRH’ (report it to your Human Resources director).