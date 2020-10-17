The French authorities have identified him as an 18-year-old and from the Russian republic of Chechnya, although born in Moscow, to the murderer of a history teacher who showed his students several cartoons of the prophet Muhammad in the satirical weekly ‘Charlie Hebdo’, according to judicial sources confirmed to ‘Le Figaro’.

The young man, who was shot to death by police shots, had no prior record and he had given no indication that he was radicalized, according to these sources.

On the other hand, sources from the Paris Prosecutor’s Office have informed the French media that five other people have been arrested throughout this morning in the French capital. They are two parents of students from the study center where the victim worked and three other acquaintances of the assailant, although they have not been identified as relatives. With these arrests, nine people have already been brought to the police in relation to this crime.

Prior threats to the teacher



On the other hand, the French senator Bruno Retailleau has reported that the murdered professor had been threatened for several days after showing the prophet cartoons, of which Islam strictly prohibits its representation, during a seminar on freedom of expression and the impact on the media.

According to the sources of ‘Le Figaro’, precisely the detained parents have filed a complaint against the teacher in recent days for teaching the cartoons in the magazine.

It should be remembered that the offices of the satirical magazine ended up being the scene of a massacre against its employees in 2015, perpetrated by sympathizers of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, which left 12 dead and 11 wounded.

Police have spent the last hours reconstructing the incident. According to the current state of the investigation, the professor was beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (in the Yvelines department, near Paris), around 5:00 p.m. Staff from the city’s crime squad came to investigate a suspected individual loitering near the facility.

There they discovered the victim and, already in the town of Eragny-sur-Oise (in the annexed department of Val-d’Oise), they found his murderer, who threatened the officers with a knife before being shot dead by the shots of the Police.