The alleged perpetrator of the murder of the woman who lost her life last Thursday in Santa Marta de Tormes (Salamanca) has entered provisional prison today after the opinion of the magistrate of the case. The woman found dead in this town of Salamanca was beaten and drowned in the bathtub according to the first indications of the investigation. The sub-delegate of the Government, Encarnación Pérez, has indicated this Saturday, January 7, in relation to the murder of the woman that “in the early morning of January 5, the Civil Guard found a 46-year-old woman deceased in strange circumstances at her home in the town of Santa Marta de Tormes. The victim had signs of violence and at the same time the body was found, the alleged perpetrator of the events, a 39-year-old man, was arrested as an alleged murderer.

In this sense, Encarnación Pérez adds that “the investigation has made it possible to rule out the crime in the field of gender violence, since there was no prior sentimental relationship between the victim and the detainee. This morning he has been brought before the courts and the magistrate has ordered his entry into pretrial detention. We are sorry to have to give this news and we join the pain of family and friends«.

The subdelegate wanted to “thank the Civil Guard for this work carried out, the investigation that in a short space of time has managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the events. A job that gives security to all citizens.