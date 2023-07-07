The killer of the El Paso massacre, Patrick Crusius. POOL New (Reuters)

El Paso has begun to close this Friday one of its most painful moments. Patrick Crusius, the racist murderer of 23 people in a supermarket, which occurred in August 2019, has been sentenced to 90 life sentences. The 24-year-old murderer pleaded guilty in February to fifty federal hate crime charges for attacking the Latino population. Crusius, however, may still be sentenced to death in a separate statewide trial that has not yet been set.

The sentencing has taken four years since Crusius drove more than 1,000 kilometers from his home, near Dallas, to the border city to kill Hispanics with a high-powered rifle in a Walmart that was frequented by both Texans and Texans. Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico. These elements have made the federal case against the murderer one of the largest hate crimes in US history.

Crusius, according to the AP agency, did not show any reaction when hearing his sentence, which will pass in a maximum security prison in Colorado, where the most dangerous criminals in the country are located, including Joaquín El Chapo Guzman. Handcuffed and dressed in a navy blue prison jumpsuit, he was confronted by one of the relatives of his victims. “We will see you again, coward. You leave without asking for forgiveness, without saying anything, ”they shouted at him in reference to the new judicial process that the Texas Prosecutor’s Office will carry out, which has announced that he will request the death penalty.

As of this Wednesday, the judge, David Guaderrama, allowed 13 members of the affected families to face the murderer for two days. They were days of emotional intensity. One by one, the relatives were able to tell the shooter how his hate changed their lives forever. Some demanded answers, to understand what had driven a 21-year-old to commit this heinous act. Many could not contain their anger. And the least, they told him to his face that they had forgiven him for his actions.

“You are an evil parasite,” said Thomas Hoffman, son of Alexander Hoffman, a German who came to live in Mexico in the 1980s and who died in the shooting at the age of 66. “You murdered him in the most cowardly way. My family was very happy, ”he said. The attack ended the 40-year marriage of his father, who had crossed the border to buy tools. “I hope that every night you can’t sleep thinking about all those you killed. You are a coward, a mistake of society, ”he added, addressing the murderer.

“You showed what evil is, that monsters exist outside of books,” said Stephanie Melendez, daughter of another of the victims, David Johnson, 63. “With your hatred you took a good person (…) I hope that the crying of my granddaughter will follow you all your life,” she added.

Paul Jamrowski, the father of Jordan Anchondo, who died with his partner that Saturday, wondered if this really is justice. “Being in the same room as he is… I have no words… It’s sad because he will live no matter what justice says. He will continue to live while my grandchildren, at home, must grow up with this for the rest of their lives,” he stated.

The Anchondos’ story is one of the most poignant among the nearly two dozen victims. Jordan and her husband, Andre, died while buying food for a barbecue that they would offer to guests that same day. They died protecting their baby Paul, the youngest of her two children, just a couple of months old.

