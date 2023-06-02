The defendant for the macho murder of Romina Celeste on New Year’s Eve 2018, Raúl Díaz Cachón, is going to admit guilt for having murdered his wife, having cooked her on a barbecue, dismembering her and subsequently throwing her into the sea. And he will be satisfied with the sentence imposed by the Chamber, as announced in the first session of the trial by his lawyer, Edilberto Galán Parrilla. “My client is going to recognize him [los hechos] one by one, he is not going to object, he is going to accept guilt”, said the lawyer during the hearing. Díaz Cachón will be sentenced to 15 years, nine months and four days in prison.

The investigation of the trial has been extended for four years, which allowed the defendant to be released from prison after exhausting the maximum time in preventive detention. This release, in January of this year, outraged Lanzarote society and provoked a chain of reproaches between institutions, without any of them having assumed any responsibility.

This Friday, after the constitution of the popular jury, Díaz Cachón was acknowledging to questions from the prosecutor both the way in which the facts were known, the mistreatment to which he subjected his wife, as well as the physical attacks prior to the fatal blows. He admitted, in turn, that he killed Romina for being “an inferior being”, and that he disposed of the young woman’s remains on the Lanzarote coast. “Yes, I admit it”, he has repeated himself over and over again.

The defendant, when he left the Lanzarote prison, in January of this year. Adriel Perdomo (EFE)

The Prosecutor’s Office assures that during the relationship, “Raúl, with total disregard for Romina’s physical integrity and emotional stability, both at home and outside it, attacked her on different occasions, in addition to treating her with contempt, which generated in her a state of anguish and unbearable fear.” The ministry recounts two episodes of gender violence in which the murdered woman was wounded and injured. The defendant acknowledged all these facts during the first session of the trial. “Perhaps she accepted this continued mistreatment due to those circumstances,” he explained, and highlighted the relationship of “dependency” and “need” that Celeste maintained towards her husband, as occurs in most cases of violence. sexist. In them, the vulnerability of the victims —economic or administrative, for example—, is not only part of the structure of the violence, one of the issues that help it occur, but is also used by the abuser to keep the violence under control. to his victim. She “she Came to tolerate the intolerable. She went so far as to go into a pretty serious depression.”

The events judged occurred during the early morning of January 1, 2019. That night, Raúl Díaz allegedly killed his partner, the Paraguayan citizen Romina Celeste Núñez, 29, in a house in the town of Costa Teguise (east of the island ). According to the account that is extracted from the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant “killed Romina considering her an inferior being with whom he could unleash his rage, and this due to the fact that she was a young, foreign woman without resources who exercised prostitution to support themselves financially. The investigation has not been able to discern exactly how she allegedly killed him.

Romina Celeste Núñez, 29, murdered in Lanzarote on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Over the next few days, when friends and family asked about Romina, he led them to believe that she had left after an argument. On the morning of January 8, a week after the events, he went to the Costa Teguise Civil Guard post to report the disappearance of his partner, after Romina Celeste’s family contacted him to notify him that they were unable to to talk with her.

Díaz Cachón was finally arrested on January 13, and was kept in pretrial detention for four years, the maximum time established by law. His release with precautionary measures in January caused a great media uproar.

Delays, a release and cross accusations

The pandemic, the delaying maneuvers of the defense and a not very diligent court were the hand that opened the cell to the confessed culprit of one of the most savage and cruel murders in memory in the Canary Islands and in Spain. The murder of Romina Celeste was preceded by several complaints of mistreatment since they were dating, which were never attended to.

When Raúl Díaz Chacón was released in January, an exchange of accusations began between institutions. The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands opened fire on January 10 with a letter to the General Council of the Judiciary to which EL PAÍS had access. The document considered excessive that the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (IMLCF) of Las Palmas, dependent on the Ministry of Justice of the autonomous Executive, took more than “two years” to prepare and send to the court an expert report on intervened scissors to the suspect, “whose purpose was to determine whether they were suitable for dismembering a human body.”

Previously, the TSJC itself had ruled out in an internal investigation any “responsibility” of the three investigating judges who have handled the case. Emilio Moya, president of the Provincial Court of Las Palmas and in charge of the investigations, concluded that for four years the case “has never been paralyzed.” He expressed it in a “reserved” report that he presented to the Government Chamber at the end of January. So, in the statement made public about this, the Superior Court of Justice only ignored “some anomaly [detectada] in the excessive duration of the elaboration of some expert reports, […] that should be avoided.” Without specifying more.

After learning of Moya’s conclusions, the lawyer for the victim’s family, Emilia Zaballos, already described this report as “shameful”: “He protects all the judges below him. The irregularities are obvious and he tries to cover up the bad work done in instruction”.

The Vice-Ministry of Justice of the Canary Islands Government submitted allegations to the TSJC’s brief and stated that “the response times [del Instituto de Medicina Legal y Ciencias Forenses] They cannot be branded as excessive if one considers the number of reports requested and practiced as well as their complexity”.

