The Gerena crime that yesterday silenced the entire Sierra Morena region of Seville was preceded by an episode of jealousy also carried out by the same murderer who, at half past two in the afternoon this Wednesday, delivered a lethal stab wound to the heart of Aarón, a young 17-year-old student from the mining town of Aznalcóllar. A private message through the Instagram network, to which this newspaper has had access, already warned of the intentions of this 18-year-old resident of El Castillo de las Guardas, who yesterday was waiting for his ‘enemy’ to leave the institute to board him next to the bus stop that was to take him back to his town, where he began to beat him, followed by the knife that ended the life of this young man. The recess portion of yesterday’s school day was the last friction between the parties, supposedly carried out by the girlfriends of both young men – the murdered man from Aznalcóllar and the murderer from El Castillo de las Guardas. The vast majority of young people from this region study in Gerena, where they usually share classrooms with neighbors from other nearby towns such as El Garrobo or Las Pajanosas. At two thirty in the afternoon, just a couple of hours after that last conflict in the school yard, JN was waiting next to the bus stop on Lumbreras Avenue for the victim to leave the school. There the beatings began… and the fatal stab wound. In a private message through the social network, the alleged murderer warned young Aarón the day before of the danger his life was in for looking and trying to interact in the courtyard of the IES Gerena with his girlfriend: “What are you doing looking at everything?” the day to my girlfriend? “, accompanied by some messages in which he acknowledges that he is going to “stab him” and an audio that he sends and clarifies the motive for this crime: “You have given him to follow my girlfriend on Instagram.” Jealousy would be behind the violent impulse of this 18-year-old young man who traveled with some friends to Gerena with the intention of “removing the guts” of the young student from Aznalcóllar. Finally, a stab in the heart was enough to end the life of this boy and sadden a region that brings together a series of sister towns, such as Gerena, Aznalcóllar and El Castillo de las Guardas, separated by a few kilometers. Crews from the Gerena Local Police, the Civil Guard post and a 061 helicopter quickly arrived at the scene, whose paramedics tried to revive this young man, finally confirming his death. At six in the afternoon the judge ordered the lifting and transfer of the body to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Seville where the autopsy will be performed this Thursday. Although summary secrecy weighs on the investigation, different sources consulted point out to this newspaper that in addition to the alleged murderer there are three other detainees, two companions and the murderer’s girlfriend, who got into the car in which JN was traveling and left. They were transferred to ‘El Berrocal’, an area of ​​Gerena where they were all detained. After the death, friends of the acquaintance began to warn that this circumstance was preceded by some previous threats, such as those demonstrated by the private message that JN sent through Instagram to the victim, a 19-second audio in which he says: ” Illo, listen to me, kid, I’m shitting your dead people, partner, when I catch you I’m going to take out all your guts, you and your mother, whether you realize it or not, you’re a fucking little boy. shit, all the looking at my girlfriend in high school and now following her on Instagram. Are you stupid or what, partner, I’ve asked you to follow me twenty times and you haven’t accepted me, with your dead people, child, let’s see if I catch you, I’m going to take your guts out, son of a bitch. Followed by this audio, JN tells him that “I’m going to kill you, partner; “I’m going to stab you, faggot.” The alleged murderer is an 18-year-old young man, a resident of El Castillo de las Guardas, with a history of being involved in several conflicts and fights both in the Aljarafe region and in this municipality of the Sierra Morena of Seville and in the village of La Aulaga. The last one, at its last fair in August. Both the mayor of Gerena, the socialist Javier Fernández Gualda, and the mayor of Aznalcóllar, Juan José Fernández (IU), quickly traveled to the scene of the events, who showed their regret for such a sad event. and accompanied the victim’s relatives. At night, the Gerena secondary education institute announced, and this was reported by Europa Press, that starting this Thursday it will have a psycho-pedagogical support team for its educational community. The educational authorities have determined the continuation of classes thanks to the protocols stipulated for situations of this nature, although incorporating a psycho-pedagogical support team for the educational community due to the impact of this event. The Gerena City Council, in a statement, has shown its condolences to the family of the young man from Aznalcóllar who was the victim of the crime, to the community of the institute and to the municipality of Aznalcóllar itself, asking the population “to be cautious with the dissemination of information that is not verified on the facts, out of respect for the family and the efforts of the investigators. “The news has caused a great shock. Now is the time to accompany the family in their pain and to feel supported in this difficult ordeal. Also that justice acts in the face of this despicable crime,” he points out. The City Council, with the agreement of all the political groups represented in the plenary session, has agreed in any case to decree two days of official mourning as a sign of mourning, Thursday and Friday.

