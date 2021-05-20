The excavator shovel continued to scratch the earth this Wednesday in search of the remains of women supposedly murdered at the home of Andrés, el Chivo, in Atizapán (State of Mexico). The man was jailed on Monday after a police search in which indications were found that he had killed and dismembered one of his victims, Reyna González, 34, who disappeared around Thursday of last week. The Prosecutor’s Office found jewelry, shoes, nail polish, a hair dryer, and some identifications of two other women whose trace was lost in 2016 and 2019. They are Rubicela Gallegos and Flor Nínive Vizcaíno. They immediately assumed they were dealing with a repeat murderer.

The police cordoned off Margaritas Street, in the Las Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood, and dozens of journalists followed from afar the tasks of an anthill of specialists, some in white overalls, who were looking for incriminating evidence. The fire truck was still parked and the vans of the agents crossed in the street to the frustration of the curious. While Maura Valle was picking up the clothes, a handful of reporters had stood on her terrace in search of an image that was impossible, as the police spread a tarp to prevent it. Valle told what all the neighbors said: that the man came to his house to buy carnitas, that he never had a partner, but did have a sister who no longer lives in the town, who had a good relationship with the people of the neighborhood since she was a representative local. “He even ordered those streetlights to be installed,” the woman pointed out from her terrace.

The 72-year-old man used to rent rooms in his house and a dependency rented a doctor to set up his office, Fernando López, who was evicted before the search began. The last victim of the Chivo, Reyna González, had a cell phone store near the house and two small children, or maybe three. The neighbors took her for a single mother. She was short and pretty. “The man was always at the door of her store, always, he talked to her, always, always there,” says Karla Narváez, behind the counter of her pharmacy, two blocks from the crime scene. The woman moved her business a few streets away and the killer Mute with her. “Diario was there in the store talking with the girl, daily. I think he brought her food sometimes, ”says the hairdresser across the street, Marisol, without letting go of her client’s hair.

Forensic personnel work outside the house of Andrés ‘N’, in Atizapán. Aurea Del Rosario / The Country

Lupita, as the lady from the veterinary clinic says her name is, door to door from Reyna’s business, had also seen Andrés followed. And Gabriela Navarro, another neighbor from the cell phone store: “I thought it was her father-in-law. I had been working here for about two and a half years. We greeted each other and that’s it. Friday no longer came to work, there was an employee, “he says. That day posters were placed in the streets that were already beginning their search.

On Monday, some neighbors were alarmed. “We saw the man lying on the ground, and the police. We approached and all thinking that something had happened to him, when we realized what was happening. They had beaten him, ”says Gladys, as she opens the gate of her house to let a vehicle out. Perhaps that is the reason why the Chivo, whom everyone considers to be a man in top shape, was seen stumbling while two policemen led him into custody, as if limping, stunned. On the balcony of another house, a young woman cradles her baby in her arms as she watches the commotion in the street and the cloud of journalists raising their necks behind the police tape.

Andrés ‘N’, 72, who was arrested on Saturday as the alleged perpetrator of the femicides. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

“Here’s the girl’s killer, he’s pictured!” Shouts a newsboy over a loudspeaker. “He killed her, dismembered her and they grabbed her!” Continues the public address system down the street. And many remember the monster of Ecatepec, another serial killer, whose arrest in 2018 led to the discovery of a dozen bodies of women in buckets and in the two-home freezer.

The trail of the other two women who supposedly ended their lives at the hands of the Margaritas street murderer leads to Tlalnepantla, 20 kilometers from Atizapán. The landscape is similar, hundreds of houses climbing up the mountain, some of colors and others of pure concrete without showing off. At 14 Durazno Street, a woman moves furniture from a van. “Yes, she lived here with her husband, and her brother also lives here in the town, but I haven’t seen him for like 20 days,” she says. You know that Rubicela was from Monterrey, or maybe you’ve heard it on television. And a little more. “It’s been a long time since.” The thousands of disappeared persons that accumulate each year in Mexico are no longer news to almost anyone. Perhaps not uneasiness. Rubicela was 32 years old, according to documents leaked in the media.

On the Atlacomulco avenue of the same city, the credential said that the house of Flor Nínive Vizcaíno was located, in the Los Tejabanes neighborhood. But the girl who opens the white door, where a black ribbon collects dust, knows nothing of the matter. He has been living there for years and has no evidence that before there was a certain Flor who lost the trail at 38 years old. “Maybe at the front door.” “The black tie is for my mother-in-law”, who passed away years ago.

Meanwhile, a dispatch from the Efe agency reported that relatives of both women had been identifying the victims’ objects and indicated that the murderer claimed to have committed up to 30 murders in two decades. The excavators continued this Tuesday digging the earth under his house, where the man accumulated hundreds of old junk, also dismembered, next to the lemon tree, hoping that time will forget about them.

Interior of the courtyard of the house of the alleged femicide Andrés ‘N’. Aurea Del Rosario / The Country

