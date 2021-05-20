A forensic worker enters the house of the alleged serial killer Andrés “N”, who was arrested a few days ago, in the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico. ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

The Atizapán serial killer has pleaded guilty in his statement before the judge this Thursday. Andrés, 72, has been in prison since Monday, after the police discovered that his house, on Calle Margaritas in the Mexican town, was a cemetery where he has buried women for two decades. Reyna González was the last victim of whom the prosecution accused this man. The husband went to Andrés’s house on two occasions when he saw that she did not appear and that the girls were alone at home, last weekend. On the second occasion he was able to enter and discovered the remains of his wife, dismembered, according to some police reports cited by the media. But there was more, a basement and other rooms where judicial specialists continue to collect evidence.

“All I want to do is tell the truth, I have done it, no way,” were the words of the criminal before the judge this morning, in a hearing of more than four hours. “There is her husband [para corroborarlo]”, He added, according to the television station Milenio. Indeed, the husband has attended this court hearing denying with his presence the first information from the neighbors in which they assured that the victim, 34 years old, was a single mother. Andrés constantly visited her at the cell phone store that she ran in Atizapán, but according to her husband, he was just a friend of the family, whom she had adopted out of pity.

More information

The man, who is seen in the videos detained, tied from foot to hand and with difficult gaits, was, however, a serial murderer who had been killing women since 1991, with the same procedure, a stab in the heart and the subsequent dismemberment. Some media have reported that he murdered 30 women, many of whose names are on a notebook. Numerous personal belongings of the victims have also been found in his house, as well as credentials identifying them. The Public Ministry has called on the population to report as many cases of disappearance they consider to be related to this man, now incarcerated.

Andrés ‘N’, 72, who was arrested on Saturday for the alleged femicide of his 34-year-old partner, where skeletal remains were found in several rooms, as well as voter IDs, women’s clothing and shoes. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

“I do not deny, I blame myself,” Andrés said before the judge, the Chinese, despite the fact that his lawyers have recommended a more prudent profile. But the man seems to be clear about what his future will be. The evidence is unequivocal, dozens of bones and credentials of women appeared in the excavations carried out in the house leave no room for many doubts. From the first hour, the investigators considered it feasible that the case referred to a serial killer. And every day the names of more women come to light, once the relatives are identifying the objects found. An excavator machine has supported the exhumation tasks in the house. And the house is a dump for old junk both inside and on a small rooftop. A kind of Diogenes syndrome. Police and relatives will try to link many of these items with the victims.

More information

The judge has set a period of three months for a complementary investigation and a precautionary measure of imprisonment. Andrés will no longer be able to greet his neighbors cordially, as was his custom. He was a neighborhood representative and now he was campaigning for a political party, so he maintained relations with the neighborhood. The businesses that shared the street with the cell phone store of the last victim, Reyna, give an account of the friendship that united them. He was always visiting the store, always, on a daily basis, they have told this newspaper. Some have wanted to understand that they had a romantic relationship or that he killed her for refusing to do so. The husband has denied it. The couple had two daughters.

Andrés, who was never met by a partner, but by several tenants in outbuildings, turned the house on Calle Margaritas into a crime sanctuary for years. Today, dozens of relatives will try to close the case of so many victims one day missing.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country