José Ignacio Fernández Guaza, the fugitive ultra located by EL PAÍS in Buenos Aires (Argentina) after years fleeing Spain for having committed the murder of the 19-year-old student Arturo Ruiz in 1977, carries a past connected to the dirty war against ETA. The gunman told this newspaper that he was part of a command who allegedly killed members of the terrorist group in the south of France in the mid-70s. His group, according to what he said, was made up of 15 civilians with military training, worked for the Civil Guard and received money from reserved funds.

Fernández Guaza maintains that his victims, whose identity he avoids revealing, belonged “to the highest hierarchy” of the Basque terrorist organization. The summary of the case of Arturo Ruiz contains testimonies and indications that link this gunman with the Civil Guard and the dirty war against ETA.

The actions of the group to which the ultra belonged were developed – according to the fugitive – in collaboration with the French police. And they coincide in time with the bombing campaign and attacks by far-right groups against ETA after the gang’s deadly attack against the former president of the Government Luis Carrero Blanco in 1973.

—We crossed the border [entre España y Francia] to search for information and, also, to catch some ETA boy. […] I always got paid very well. I am very good at my job. […] They paid us in cash.

Armed with Ingram submachine guns, the ultra militia, according to the fugitive, stayed in safe houses, where they stayed for up to two months. The group executed their victims at point-blank range.

—The General Directorate of Security knew what was happening. […] We had carte blanche. […] We approached and killed like them. Nothing with a rifle with a telescopic sight. […] We also destroyed their economic apparatus. We blow up restaurants and businesses. We touched where it hurt the most, the money.

The Civil Guard barracks in Gernika (Bizkaia) and Bilbao acted, this septuagenarian continues, as the base of an organization that worked in coordination with the French secret services.

― Gernika, Bilbao, Lekeitio (Bizkaia). They were our houses.

The enigma of the DNI

The man who killed Arturo Ruiz lacks a DNI in the Spanish police databases, despite the fact that international search and arrest warrants were issued against him, which have already expired, as EL PAÍS has verified. A gesture that the ultra thanks to his benefactors.

―It was people who cared about me. They told me: “Let’s make him disappear.” I never existed.

A police source justifies that the murderer does not have a DNI in the context of the protective mantle that protected the commands extreme right wingers who collaborated with the dirty war. “He is very serious and unusual. Four decades ago, before digitalization, it could be easier to hide information. Only a small group of officials accessed the data,” adds an inspector from the National Police.

Fernández Guaza vanished from Spain in January 1977, after shooting high school student Arturo Ruiz twice in a demonstration for the amnesty of political prisoners in the heart of Madrid. It happened the day before the massacre of the Atocha labor lawyers. Four lawyers and a worker from a Madrid law firm linked to Workers’ Commissions and the Communist Party died in this far-right attack, which inaugurated a week in which small fascist groups maneuvered to dynamit democracy.

The escape allowed the gunman to avoid trial, prison and a certain sentence and was forged through a trip from Irún (Gipuzkoa) to Paris by car with a false passport prepared by the “Spanish security services”, according to Fernández Guaza. The ultra remained hidden for a year in a small apartment in the French capital.

― I left Paris because ETA was after me.

After leaving France, the gunman lived for a year in Buenos Aires and, later, in Ingeniero Maschwitz, a municipality of 15,000 inhabitants 45 kilometers from the Argentine capital, where he acquired a house in the name of one of his three children.

The summary of Arturo Ruiz case, of almost 800 pages, collects four testimonies that point to the ultra’s relationship with the Civil Guard and the dirty war. Her partner for seven years, C. Chacón, told the instructors in 1977 that it was common to see weapons in her house on López de Hoyos Street in Madrid because her boyfriend “worked for the Civil Guard and Police services.” ”. He added that the murderer was a member of an Olympic shooting club in Madrid and that he had a gun [arma parecida a un fusil, pero de cañón más largo], a gun and ammunition. And he explained that Fernández Guaza was “frequently” absent from the home without revealing his fate. “On one occasion, he told me that he was going to the North,” Chacón recalled.

The fugitive’s ex-girlfriend also stated that one day after the student’s murder, Fernández Guaza called him to ask him to send a money order of 15,000 pesetas (90 euros) to the civil guard at the Gernika J. García Cabrera barracks. The investigation never determined what the payment was for. The agent confirmed this information to the Police and specified that he maintained a “relationship of trust” with the ultra, whom he had met in 1975 during a mass in Bilbao in honor of a colleague who died in an attack.

MR Fernández, sister of the fugitive, confessed to the Police that she was guarding her relative’s suitcase with dozens of 9 millimeter caliber cartridges. Parabellum. This is ammunition used in most of the attacks perpetrated by the extreme right against ETA.

The ultra J. Serrano Rodríguez de Verges declared to the instructors that he once traveled to Bilbao with Fernández Guaza, whom he had met at an event of the far-right Fuerza Nueva party. He framed the journey as a mission to “neutralize the actions of ETA.”

The far-right fugitive Ignacio José Fernández Guaza, in his home in Ingeniero Maschwitz (Buenos Aires), in October 2023. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

The judicial investigation concluded with the conviction of Jorge Cesarsky, an Argentine linked to Triple A who was sentenced to six years in prison for terrorism and illegal possession of weapons and who only served one year in prison for carrying the murder gun. Fernández Guaza, who never sat on the bench, has lived with impunity for 46 years.

The fugitive recognizes his friendship with Juan Antonio González Pacheco, Billy the Kidthe police officer from the Social Political Brigade accused of torture by dozens of those retaliated by the Dictatorship who died in 2020.

According to what a mercenary from the GAL (Anti-Terrorist Liberation Groups) tells this newspaper, the parapolice organization that between 1983 and 1987 murdered 27 ETA members, most of them commands extreme right wingers linked to the dirty war maintained “strong ties” with the Social Political Brigade and the Civil Guard.

Revenge is the argument that Fernández Guaza uses to justify his work for the State sewers.

― My father was a soldier and a close friend of [Luis] White Carrero. What was the fault of the driver of the former president of the Government who died in the attack? You were not there when they placed the bomb on Correo Street in Madrid [atentado de ETA en 1974 que causó 12 muertos y 71 heridos, que fue considerado la primera matanza masiva de civiles de la banda]. It is within human law. Eye by eye, tooth by tooth. It’s very ugly when a mother comes to you at a funeral and she says: why did they kill my son?

The gunman has not repented for Ruiz’s murder and boasts of keeping evidence of his glassy story safe.

― I’m 76 years old, but I have a head like a CPU.

After the death of Francisco Franco in 1975, far-right terrorism operated under different acronyms. The Spanish Basque Battalion (BVE), the Communist Apostolic Alliance (Triple A) and the Spanish Armed Groups (GAE) were its most active organizations. In order to short-circuit the Transition and respond to ETA, the parapolice militias perpetrated 60 murders between 1975 and 1982, according to the study Terrorism in Spain (Ministry of Interior).

