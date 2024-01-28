Home page World

Carmen Mörwald

An 18-year-old killed his ex-girlfriend in a high school in Baden-Württemberg. After stabbing her, he allegedly contacted her mother.

St. Leon-Rot – The murderer and ex-boyfriend of the 18-year-old student from St. Leon-Rot in Baden-Württemberg was arrested by the police after a chase that lasted around two hours. Before he fled the scene in his car, he is said to have called the victim's mother. These have after Picture-Information thought that her daughter was on the phone.

Murderer called victim's mother: “No one will leave me!”

But it wasn't the daughter who came forward, but rather her murderer. After the fatal knife attack, the ex-boyfriend used the “dying girl’s” cell phone to make the call, the report says. After his mother picked up the phone, he is said to have said to her: “No one will leave me!” He then fled in his black Ford Fiesta to Seesen in Lower Saxony.

The alleged perpetrator fled from the police in his Ford and caused an accident. © Martin Dziadek / dpa

After causing a traffic accident on site, he was arrested. According to police, he allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an oncoming car. The accused fled from the emergency services “at times at very high speed”. Reports mention 160 km/h. The alleged perpetrator is now in custody.

Conflicts even before the bloody crime: the murderer “beat her to the hospital”

On the day of the crime, on Thursday, January 25th, a classmate spoke out and announced that the victim was the alleged perpetrator's ex-girlfriend. This coincides with the Police press release, which is based on a relationship act. According to the student, both high school students probably graduated from high school this year.

After the violent act in St. Leon-Rot, flowers and candles were placed in front of the victim's school. © René Priebe / dpa

The following news made the rounds in the private high school: The murderer is said to have apologized during class on the grounds that he was feeling sick. He then looked for his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her in the neck Mirror reported. When both were still in a relationship, there are said to have been conflicts.

The classmate goes on to say that the perpetrator “absolutely beat the girl to the hospital once.” “You could have known beforehand that something like this would happen at some point,” he says. In fact, the victim's ex-boyfriend had previously been suspected of intentional bodily harm. The reason for this was a previous report from the killed student.

