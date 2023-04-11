Omar was with four other friends playing cards in a house in the José Félix Ribas neighborhood, in the Petare area of ​​Caracas, when a group of police officers broke into the house, cornered the young people and murdered them. It was July 31, 2022 and it was not until recently, eight months after what happened, that his mother, Urselis Valdez, was able to see the case file. He begins to remember the details of that day when he looked for him at a police station, because they told him they had taken him alive, and then he found him in a hospital with broken ribs and a number of shots in his body that he has not wanted to know. . “I feel pretty bad, every day I cry for my son, but his death is not going to stay that way,” says the 42-year-old woman, accompanied by Lina Rivera and Carmen Arroyo. The three met because they share similar mourning for family members killed by the police and accompany each other on the lonely and paved road to justice.

The stories of these women are among the more than 2,000 testimonies that the International Criminal Court (ICC) received in the first months of this year, when it opened the possibility of listening to the victims as part of the process that is being followed to resume the investigations into the alleged commission of crimes against humanity in Venezuela. The volume of forms and videos received forced the extension of the deadline for the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Karim Khan for its processing and response. The TPI’s decision is expected by the end of this month.

Persecution of opponents, arbitrary detentions, sexual violence and torture registered as of 2014 —the first peak year of political conflict in the country during the Government of Nicolás Maduro— are included in the TPI’s lawsuit. The human rights organizations and the victims are pushing for the court to also consider murders in protests and during security operations, about which the existence of a pattern and a State policy is denounced, as several reports from the Office have already stated. the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights —which called for the dissolution of the FAES (the special forces of the Bolivarian National Police)— and the United Nations Independent Fact-Finding Mission.

Miyanllela Fernández talks with her neighbors in the Caracas neighborhood of La Vega. Gaby Oráa

Extrajudicial executions intensified during the so-called Operations for the Liberation of the People (OLP), the disputed military and police incursions that the Venezuelan government carried out between 2015 and 2017 to combat crime in which, during those years, it became one of the most violent countries in the region and the world. Then they continued with the FAES, to the point that the so-called deaths due to resistance to authority or confrontations with the police became the main national cause of homicides. Over the years, Venezuela has been emptied by the intense migration that the human crisis has brought along with the fact that crime has been decreasing and also the cases of deaths at the hands of the police. However, the activist from the Lupa por la Vida project, Marino Alvarado, says that he is far from having arguments to ensure that the violence of the security forces has been reduced. “There was a recycling of officials in different bodies and the FAES ceased to exist de facto as a name,” he explains.

A report recently presented by the ANGO Provea and the Centro Gumilla Foundation, which carry out the Lupa por la Vida initiative, registered 824 cases of what it considers “extrajudicial executions” in 2022, which represents a decrease compared to the more than 3,000. victims counted in 2020. Most of the victims were between 18 and 30 years old and the most abusive practices of the OLP seem to have returned, they warn. “Mass raids without warrants, seizures, arbitrary arrests are being seen again. Since the La Vega massacre, two years ago, there is no longer information on the number of people killed in the operations or on those who are detained. There is a policy of silence with a very high complicity of the Ombudsman’s Office that does not require the Government to investigate the serious human rights violations that are taking place in the context of extrajudicial executions”, adds Alvarado.

Ríchard, 23, who worked repairing tires and had no criminal record, fell precisely in that massacre in La Vega. He was the son of Miyanllela Fernández who saw how they killed him from a small window from which a bird cage hangs. That day in January 2021, 24 people were killed in that operation that kept this neighborhood in western Caracas in anguish. “They were merciless against the young people,” says her mother when she remembers that day when, she assures, they did not arrest or kill any of the members of the criminal gangs that control the area.

Alvarado says there is a victim pattern. “Young men from popular sectors are the main victims of institutional violence.” Carmen Arroyo lost Christian, her only child, on September 24, 2018, when she returned from celebrating her birthday at dawn and met more than 20 officials. From her experience, she insists on completing the profile that makes them more vulnerable. “Living in a neighborhood, being young and poor, with brown skin, having tattoos and frizzy hair makes us criminals for the police,” says the 55-year-old woman, who leads Madres Poderosas, an organization that integrates family members. of victims of extrajudicial executions. Most of them are women who carry the weight of sadness and impunity in their eyes and tattoo the names of their murdered children.

“He was shot when he was going up the stairs and he raised his hands so they wouldn’t kill him. And this is something that happens every day, there are many,” Carmen continues about her son, who earned his living as a barber and played basketball on a court near his home in the La Dolorita neighborhood where there is now a mural in his memory. “There is the same pattern: physical death and moral death, because they plant files on them to turn them into thugs,” she says. “But the murderer made the wrong son and mother. I am not going to stop, because now I am the voice of my son”. The only official who is designated in Christian’s case is being tried in freedom and continues to be an active official, denounces the woman. In other cases, such as that of Miyanllela’s son or that of relatives, the investigations are just beginning. “We fight alone in this. Every week or every 15 days we agree to go to the Prosecutor’s Office together to ask questions”.

A photo of Omar, killed during a police operation in 2022 in the José Félix Ribas neighborhood of Petare. Gaby Oráa

Between 2018 and 2019, almost every six months, Lina Rivera buried five relatives killed in police operations. First her nephew Jordan, then her son Jesus, a boxer, along with her son-in-law Kevin. Then came Josué, another nephew, and his brother Dani. The night before her son was murdered, she heard something hit the roof of her house in Barrio Unión, in Petare, and the noise that she made resembled a cicada. It was one of the police drones used in a massive deployment in several neighborhoods that left more than a dozen dead. Children and women were taken from the houses. Officials were looking for the men, without any warrant. As in most cases, they claimed a confrontation, although Jesús was taking a bath when the police arrived. Lina assures that some witnesses saw when they put a bag with drugs, a shotgun and a 38-caliber revolver next to the body. “They fired many shots, there were even snipers on the roofs. That day they killed many people throughout Petare, when we went to remove my son’s body the morgue was collapsed.”

advances and setbacks

Venezuela has repeatedly denied the occurrence of crimes that can be prosecuted based on the Rome Statute. Since the process began to move forward with the closure of the preliminary examination and the start of the investigation, the Maduro government has been fighting to prevent the process from advancing. Last week, prosecutor Khan dismissed the arguments put forward by Venezuela in a brief presented in February in which he described as “fallacies of media and geopolitical aggression” the accusations about the commission of alleged crimes against humanity.

The Government has asked to dismiss the investigation that was reopened last November, after other attempts to stop it. But the international organization insists in its new response that there have been no prosecutions against those responsible in the chains of command and that the Venezuelan State has not presented evidence that sentences and reparations to victims have actually been produced. This comes a year after the TPI opened a technical office in Caracas to advise on necessary judicial reforms in Venezuela.

“Security operations have become one of the most relevant dramas of systematic and widespread attacks against the civilian population,” warns lawyer Ezequiel Monsalve, from the NGO Defiende Venezuela, which is part of the Observatory of Crimes Against Humanity that is documenting cases for the Venezuela file. “Far from being a citizen security policy, they are a social control policy. And although mortality has decreased after the dissolution of the FAES, it is no less true that they have increased in number and places where they have developed, causing other types of crimes such as torture, cruel treatment, attacks on property, sexual violence, arbitrary arrests from a displacement of the forces to obtain what they call spoils of war”.

Given the harsh response of the Prosecutor’s Office a week ago, Venezuela has requested a new right to reply that it can present until April 20. A new movement in Maduro’s political game to defend his image on an international scale.

Juan Carlos, Omar’s younger brother, plays from a window in his house. Gaby Oráa

