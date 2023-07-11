The murdered deputy head of the mobilization department of Krasnodar Rzhitsky was included in the database of the site “Peacemaker”

The deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, Stanislav Rzhitsky, who was killed in Krasnodar, was previously included in the database of the Ukrainian site “Peacemaker”. It drew attention RIA News.

Rzhitsky’s data was entered into the database of the Ukrainian resource “Peacemaker”. Now his photo has the status “liquidated”.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the murder of the deputy head of the department for mobilization work of the administration of Krasnodar and the ex-commander of the Russian submarine “Krasnodar” Stanislav Rzhitsky. The head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case.

On July 10, it was reported that in Krasnodar, an unknown killer shot dead the deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, Stanislav Rzhitsky. He ambushed the former 42-year-old commander of the Krasnodar submarine when he went for a morning run near the Olimp sports complex. According to Baza, the attacker has been following Rzhitsky for a long time.

Created in 2014, the Peacemaker website is a public registry of personal data of journalists, artists, politicians and other media persons from different countries who, according to the portal administrators, are “separatists” and “Kremlin agents”. Despite the fact that such activities are contrary to Ukrainian law, in different periods of the existence of the “Peacemaker” the state bodies of Ukraine cooperated with the site. The portal continues to be actively replenished with new names to this day.