In January last year, the body of Jullebee Ranara, a pregnant woman, was found charred and abandoned in the Kuwaiti desert. The killer of the Filipino domestic worker turned out to be the 17-year-old son of her employer. The incident sparked a dispute between Kuwait and the Philippines over the rights of domestic workers, resulting in the ban on entry of all workers from the Asian country and only being resolved on June 24, when both governments decided to resume issuing visas for workers seeking employment in the small oil-rich nation.

The tiny country, which has historically been object of criticism for the working conditions of domestic workers, has made progress in the fight against injustices committed against them: in 2015, Parliament approved a law granting them one day off per week, 30 days of paid annual leave, a 12-hour workday with rest and an end-of-service benefit of one month per year at the end of the contract, among other rights; and since then, amendments have also guaranteed the right to keep their passport, which some employers previously withheld.

Families in Kuwait, one of the countries with the highest income per capita of the world, are heavily dependent on domestic workers. Of the nearly 4.3 million people living in Kuwait, 786,000 people are domestic workers, according to Kuwait’s Kuna News Agency.

Domestic worker recruitment agency in Kuwait, June 6. Yasmena Al-Mulla

However, cases of abuse against domestic workers, mostly Asian and African, continue to occur, according to human rights organisations. “The Kuwaiti government, like other Gulf Cooperation Council governments, has been negligent in protecting migrant domestic workers, especially women,” said Vani Saraswathi, deputy director of the human rights organisation. Migrant RightsKuwait’s responses to these issues, including the ban, are “short-sighted,” she says, “focusing on the needs of employers, with no attempt to stop the widespread abuse and exploitation faced by domestic workers.”

Announcing the end of the political dispute, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said in its statement that a joint committee would meet regularly to study any problems that might arise with domestic workers.

Shelter in the embassy for abused employees

One of the main points of contention between the Philippines and Kuwait has been the shelter that the Philippine embassy insists on maintaining on its premises to accommodate female citizens of its country who are being exploited or abused by their employers. Manila says the shelter, which houses workers awaiting the resolution of their claims against employers before they return home, remains open, but for months it has been transferring cases it receives to another shelter run by the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Manpower, according to a source familiar with the matter.

According to Kuwaitboth measures violate its sovereignty and undermine its authority. This shelter, which Kuwait launched in 2014, contains around 500 beds. According to the same source, around 100 of its occupants are Filipino, most of them awaiting the resolution of their labour demands, mainly disputes relating to severance pay, wages and unpaid overtime.

“The Philippines has some of the best methods for protecting its citizens working abroad,” Saraswathi notes. “But even then, the bans are only intended to disempower those who are desperate to go abroad to earn a living. This is particularly true of the Philippines, which has commodified its citizens to such an extent that migration often seems the only way to survive.”

The impact of the ban on Filipino domestic workers was quickly felt in both Asian countries. On the one hand, recruitment agencies that brought in candidates from Asia and Africa raised their rates, despite government efforts to control these prices. setting a limit of 2,252 eurosThree Kuwaiti employers told this newspaper that they ended up paying recruiters between 4,200 and 5,500. “The recruitment office made us pay the legal fee as a credit card transaction and the remaining balance in cash to avoid leaving a paper trail and getting caught,” said one Kuwaiti employer.

In the case of Amani (not her real name), a mother of two in the Khalidiya neighbourhood of Kuwait, the family searched for employees for four months in vain. In the end, Amani says she paid 5,500 euros in illegal fees to a recruitment agency. “I know they are charging me double, but I am desperate,” she explains over the phone.

During the blockade, the Kuwaiti government also sought out different countries to try to bridge the gap between demand and supply of domestic workers. In May, the ambassador to Ethiopia signed an agreement with the African country’s labour minister “to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and diversify Kuwait’s domestic labour market.” Saraswathi, of Migrants Rights, says the Gulf country resorts to this strategy “whenever there is a crisis, or a particular country of origin protests about the treatment of its citizens,” adding that Kuwait then seeks out other “more vulnerable nations.” But, she says, this response does not end the abuses, nor does it address the increased demand for Filipino domestic workers, whom its own government is grooming to find work abroad to bolster the local economy.

Advertisements for domestic worker recruitment agencies in Kuwait. Yasmena Al-Mulla

In Manila, remittances from expatriate workers account for nearly 9.4% of the country’s gross domestic product, so Kuwait’s visa freeze for all Filipino workers led to a decline in remittances from the Gulf country, where about 7.7% of Filipino workers abroad reside. In 2023, total remittances sent from the Filipino community in Kuwait to their families amounted to $585 million (€535 million), according to data released by the Central Bank of the Philippines, down 2% from 2022.

According to Ann Abunda, founding president of Sandigan Kuwait, a civil society organization that supports domestic workers in Kuwait, the ban was intended to protect Filipino workers, but it still negatively affected some, who “were not allowed to travel because their employers were worried that they would not return and that they would not find anyone to replace them because of the ban.”

In 2018, a similar political and diplomatic dispute erupted between the two governments, leading to the expulsion of the Philippine ambassador to Kuwait and the arrest of a couple of his employees following the action taken after another murder of a Filipino domestic worker. The body of Joanna Demafelis was found with signs of torture in the freezer of the house where she was staying with her Lebanese and Syrian employers.

“In the case of Kuwait’s ban, we believe the state has fallen woefully short in its response to the kind of cruelty and abuse that migrant domestic workers have repeatedly faced. Stronger laws and more diligent enforcement are needed,” Saraswathi said.

This article was published in collaboration with Egab, a platform that works with journalists from the Middle East and Africa.

