Mumbai: On December 31, 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja was brutally murdered in Khar, one of the posh areas of Mumbai. On this charge, the Khar police arrested two of his friends Mr. Jogdhankar and Diya Padankar. Preliminary investigation revealed that Janhvi and Shree were very close friends and that day at the New Year party on the terrace of the building named Bhagwati Heights, Janhvi saw Shree and Diya growing closer, which made her angry and then the three Started going down the stairs where Janhvi was killed.

What happened on the stairs?

According to the police, when the three of them reached the second floor, the quarrel between them had increased a lot. It is said that when there was a fight between those three, all three of them were not in their senses. Actually, all three had drunk alcohol. What was next, both of them got angry and slammed Janhvi’s head several times on the iron grill on the ladder, due to which Janhvi’s skull became badly factored and started bleeding.

Nail marks on many parts of Janhvi’s body

According to the police, Janhvi was found on the floor of that building, at that time a bunch of hair was found on her side, which indicates that her hair must have been pulled while she was being beaten. . During post mortem, the doctors told the police that nail marks have been found on many parts of Janhvi’s body such as hands, palm, both knees, and ankles. The police have taken nail samples of all 12 people involved in the party, who have been sent to the forensic department to find out if anyone else was there.

Was the love triangle behind this blood mess?

According to preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the accident happened due to the love triangle. An affair was going on between Janhvi and Shree for the last three years and she did not like to get close to Shree Ka Diya, who lived in her neighborhood. During the party that night, when Shri was seen moving closer to Diya, he did not like it and the quarrel started.

Was anything wrong with Janhvi?

According to the police, Janhvi was found in semi-naked condition and whenever a woman’s body is found in such condition, according to the standard operating procedure, her vaginal swab is sent to forensics and in this case we have done the same and now we Waiting for forensic report. In the battle of that time, Diya suffered injuries on her lips on her hands and head.

Did the people in the party say anything?

The 22-year-old girl said that her friend told her that Janhvi and Mr. were talking in a corner of the terrace. After a while, who was intoxicated, he went to the couch and lay down and then Shree came and sat next to him. Janhvi did not like this and took out her phone which was connected to the projector.

The other girl said that she saw Diya in the bedroom of Yash Ahuja (who organized the party) at around 1:30 pm.

The 20-year-old boy told that he saw Janhvi and Shree in a corner of the terrace, after which he went to Yash’s house where he saw that Diya was cleaning the blood flowing from her lips.

The 23-year-old boy told that Diya liked Shree, at around 1.15 pm, he saw Diya vomiting, after which he, Prateek and Janhvi took him (Diya) from Yash’s house lift. After that when he came back to the terrace, he saw Janhvi and Shree sitting in a corner of the terrace and after a while when he went back to Yash’s house, he found Diya cleaning the blood on her lips.

In his remand copy, the police told the court that Janhvi called one of her 19-year-old friends and told her that she does not like to get close to Shri Ka Diya and she likes Shri, does not want to leave him.

Was the use of drugs also at the party?

The police collected blood and urine samples of all those involved in that party and sent them to the forensic lab. However, no statement has been made about the use of drugs in the party in any statement.

Did Diya do nothing?

Keeping her side in the court, Diya’s lawyer said that Diya was only doing work of saving. When Shree and Janhvi were fighting. She was trying to pacify both. Also said that the media trial in this case is going on in this way, due to which this case also does not become like Sushant Singh Rajput case and did not become the second Riya Chakravarti.

read this also-

Corona vaccine approved: 2 corona vaccines approved in India, read DCGI’s official statement here

On approving 2 vaccines of DCGI, PM Modi said- ‘Proud day for every Indian’