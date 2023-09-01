Maria Bernadete Pacífico, 72, was quite an institution in Salvador de Bahía, in northeastern Brazil, where she was known simply as Mãe Bernadete: a respected quilombola leader (descendant of the communities formed by slaves who fled their masters). ) and ialorixá, priest of candomblé, one of the religions of African origin that are professed in the country. For years he had been fighting for the territorial integrity of his quilombo, located on the outskirts of Salvador and coveted by loggers and speculators. A few weeks ago, two gunmen invaded his terreiro, the sacred place where the ceremonies take place, and shot her dead. Six years before, her son was killed. The investigators point to the agrarian conflict as the main cause of the murder, but do not rule out the religious factor.

Crimes due to religious intolerance have grown in Brazil in recent years. According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Human Rights, cases have increased by 45% in the last two years. Last year, 113 complaints were registered, although the Government qualifies that the underreporting can be enormous, because many of these crimes are still considered neighbor fights, and above all because they accuse the previous administration of Jair Bolsonaro of dismantling the system that facilitated the complaints of this type.

Live religion in hiding

The crime of religious intolerance is understood to range from the extreme case, such as murder, to daily attacks, such as insults, threats and other types of discrimination for religious reasons. They can carry two to five years in prison. In Brazil, those who suffer the most are the practitioners of African-based religions, such as candomblé, umbanda or quimbanda. He babalorixá Sidnei Nogueira leads a terreiro on the outskirts of São Paulo and is used to dealing with the discrimination suffered by the faithful who frequent it. In the ceremonies, bead necklaces and white clothes and turbans are used, which, depending on which houses and which neighborhoods, are seen as something demonic. He tells by phone that to protect his ‘sons of saint’, he has had to build some sinks and a closet so that the clothes stay there. “Some have neo-Pentecostal parents; if they carry those things they are kicked out of the house. They live religion in secrecy. On the other hand, they (the evangelicals) display their Bible, the crucifix all the time… but we have to hide, in the middle of the 21st century”, she laments. Nogueira, PhD in Semiotics from the University of São Paulo (USP) and author of the book religious intolerancealso defends using the concept “religious racism” because the majority of attacks are directed against religions socially read as black.

Demonstration against police violence against blacks and in memory of Mae Bernadete Pacifico in Sao Paulo on August 17. CARLA CARNIEL (REUTERS)

Brazil, an extremely religious country, is still the largest Catholic country in the world, with more than 108 million faithful, although evangelicals have been growing exponentially in recent years and are expected to be the majority in 2032. Although it is a heterogeneous group, with hundreds of different denominations, in general there are tensions with Catholics (because of their veneration of images, which they consider paganism) and above all with Afro-Brazilian religions. One of the theoretical foundations of this growing feeling of rejection dates back to 1997, when Bishop Edir Macedo, of the powerful Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, published a book in which he defended that Afro religions are “demonic sects” and Africa a cursed continent. That church today even has its own political party, with 43 congressmen.

On the other hand, religions with an African matrix represent only 0.3 percent of the Brazilian population. It is a minority with mostly black faithful and whose places of worship, so discreet that they often go unnoticed, are usually in favelas and peripheries, just where evangelical churches multiply at a dizzying rate, opening some 14,000 a year. Coexistence is not usually easy. In these neighborhoods, posters or graffiti such as those that warn that “only Jesus expels Exú from people” are a constant. Exú is a candomblé divinity that many evangelicals mistakenly identify with the devil. It is also common that the sound of the attacks, the sacred drums used in liturgy. Many faithful end up expelled from their neighborhoods. In the northern outskirts of Rio in recent years there has been a wave of very violent attacks, with several terreiros completely destroyed or set on fire.

Prosecutor Júlio Araújo, who worked for years following these cases, comments by phone that there are still several religious leaders with a police escort. In his opinion, the attacks are explained, in a general way, by “the neo-Pentecostal sectors that stimulate hatred”, but he goes a little further, he believes that the increasing rate in recent years is due, above all, to the fact that this discourse penetrated the power structures. “The great impact that I see from the officialization of a stigmatizing vision of religious groups of African origin was the inaction to establish policies to prevent and mitigate these problems,” he says, referring indirectly to the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

The far-right leader, who had ‘God above all else’ as his motto, always defended Brazil as a “Christian country” and went so far as to speak of “Christophobia” at the UN. In the morass of fake news that flooded the Internet in the last election campaign, Afro-Brazilian cults were also used to associate President Lula da Silva with “satanism” and his wife, Janja, with “macumba,” a derogatory term for these religions. The ‘holy war’ in the networks does not stop. In April, the Rio Prosecutor’s Office asked YouTube to permanently monitor channels such as ‘Geração Jesus Cristo’ and ‘Geração de Mártires’ for “the enormous volume of discriminatory content”. But as the attacks increase, religious minorities are also beginning to articulate and stand up. Last August, more than 60,000 people gathered for the first time in the center of São Paulo in the ‘March for Exú’, a provocation before the massive rallies that evangelicals hold every year “for Jesus”.

