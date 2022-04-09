Archbishop Moussa Ibrahim, the church’s official spokesman, told Sky News Arabia that the incident is exceptional, and such incidents have completely stopped. As for what happened Thursday, it is a failed attempt to destabilize security.

He stressed that the country is “stable and secure,” stressing that this incident “will not stop our movement forward.”

The Public Prosecution is continuing its investigations with the 60-year-old accused of murdering the monk, Archbishop Arsanios Wadeed, the priest of the Church of the Virgin and Saint Paul in the Karmouz and Muharram Bey area in Alexandria, while the monk was walking, Thursday, on the city’s corniche, with a knife.

According to the Public Prosecution’s statement, the accused admitted that he deliberately killed the monk, before retracting and saying that when he saw the victim in front of him, he did not feel what he had committed against him, until those present arrested him.

In view of the accused’s unbalanced movements and words, and his claim that he had previously received treatment for mental illnesses, the prosecution ordered him to be placed under medical observation to clarify the truth, and required 17 witnesses, and investigations are being conducted with the accused’s relatives to investigate his thoughts, relationships and psychological state, according to local newspapers.

It was not clear from the investigations whether the incident was criminal or terrorist.

quick reply

For his part, John Al-Masry, director of Matisse company in the Netherlands, which analyzes the political and economic conditions of countries, commented that: “The state’s quick response, retribution, and the feelings of Muslims towards the incident is what makes the difference with Christians.”

In his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, he pointed out that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi “is building churches, celebrating their feasts with the Copts, and taking care of the speed of retribution, which is what provokes the gatherings of political Islam.”

He gave an example of what happened after terrorists killed 21 Egyptian Christians working in Libya in 2015, and the Egyptian army launched air strikes on terrorist hideouts there in response.

double tactics

Some expressed their concern that the killing of an Alexandrian monk and the burning of one of the tents of the “Welcome Ramadan Exhibition” in a village that sells food commodities at discounted prices, is a prelude to the return of terrorist activity.

Ayman Mahfouz, a lawyer in the cassation, said: “We should not give the matter more than its size, for the burning of a tent displaying goods is permissible in a fatalistic manner, and is not necessarily terrorist, and the incident of the murder of an Alexandrian monk, despite its brutality, may be an act with criminal motives or the result of chance, and it may be The offender is mentally disturbed.”

Mahfouz inferred this from the “weakness of the crime’s tactics and the ease of arresting the perpetrator,” and he continued, “But the dangerous thing is for evil people to take advantage of such an incident to sow discord and promote the existence of security instability, which is contrary to the truth.”