RT: ex-captain of the Krasnodar submarine Rzhitsky was killed 300 meters from the 1954 submarine

The murder of the former captain of the Krasnodar submarine and deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, Stanislav Rzhitsky, took place 300 meters from the A615 submarine of 1954, which was laid up in Krasnodar’s 30th anniversary of the Victory park. This is reported RT with a link to the source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, Rzhitsky knew the mayor of the city and other officials of the administration well. Previously, before retiring from service, he lived in Sevastopol.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case into the murder of the deputy head of the department for mobilization work of the administration of Krasnodar and the ex-commander of the Russian submarine “Krasnodar” Stanislav Rzhitsky. The head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case.

On July 10, it was reported that in Krasnodar, an unknown killer shot dead the deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, Stanislav Rzhitsky. He ambushed the former 42-year-old commander of the Krasnodar submarine when he went for a morning run near the Olimp sports complex. According to Baza, the attacker has been following Rzhitsky for a long time.