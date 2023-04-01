It looks like an April Fool’s joke but it’s not, or at least not quite: The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog it’s a new one game now launched by Sega on Steam it’s available free on the Valve store, presenting itself as a visual novel based on the investigation to find Sonic’s killer.

You can make the downloads by The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog a this address on Steam, freely downloadable on PC and Mac as it is released free of charge for everyone, at least in these launch hours.

Considering that we are now on the eve of April 1st 2023, and in Japan we are practically already on that day, such initiatives were expected, but in this case Sega has gone even further than expectations: The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is in fact a true It’s a complete game, albeit in a not very extensive form, which transports us into a sort of investigative thriller in search of Sonic’s killer.

For her birthday, Amy Rose is throwing a surprise murder mystery party on the Mirage Express! When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game’s victim, everyone else is determined to unravel the mystery. But the situation seems to have taken a strange turn: is it really a simple innocent game, or is something more sinister going on? Experience a fantastic adventure together with the amazing cast of the Sonic The Hedgehog series!

The description features ainvestigative adventurea real visual novel that sees us play the role of a detective who tries to shed light on Sonic’s alleged death, trying to reconstruct what happened and find out who is guilty of such a terrible act.